The Offspring announce spring US tour

The Offspring returned with their first album in nine years, Let The Bad Times Roll, last year, and they've now announced a US tour supporting it. It runs through April and May, with stops in San Diego, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Baltimore, Asbury Park, Boston, NYC, Detroit, Chicago, and more. Radkey open most dates, with Blame My Youth joining as support for a couple of shows towards the end of the tour, and you can see all dates below.

There's an Asbury Park show at Stone Pony Summer Stage on May 12, and an NYC show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on May 17, both with Radkey. Tickets to those, and all dates, go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 AM local time.

We listed The Offspring's best deep cuts -- 14 songs that rival their biggest hits.

THE OFFSPRING: 2022 TOUR

Tue Apr 26 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre^

Wed Apr 27 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre^

Fri Apr 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center^

Sat Apr 30 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium^

Tue May 03 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom^

Wed May 04 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center^

Fri May 6 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

Sat May 07 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily's Place^

Sun May 08 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle^

Tue May 10 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater^

Wed May 11 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion^

Wed May 12 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage^

Sun May 15 – Boston, MA – House of Blues^

Tue May 17 – New York, NY – Pier 17^

Tue May 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

Fri May 20 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit+

Sat May 21 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom+

Sat May 22 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club - Eagles Ballroom

^With support from Radkey

+With support from Blame My Youth