The Offspring announce tour with Sum 41 & Simple Plan

Punk lifers The Offspring have announced a summer tour with two aughts-era hitmakers that came in the wake of the pop punk boom that The Offspring helped kickstart: Sum 41 and Simple Plan. Their 24-city "Let the Bad Times Roll Tour" runs through August and into early September in the US, starting in Auburn, WA and wrapping up in Mansfield, MA. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting Tuesday, March 21 at 10 AM.

The tour stops in the NYC area on its second-to-last date, for a show at Wantagh, NY's Jones Beach on September 2. All dates are listed below.

For more, read: The Offspring's best deep cuts.

THE OFFSPRING / SUM 41 / SIMPLE PLAN: 2023 TOUR

Tue Aug 01 — Auburn, WA — White River Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 03 — Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 05 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 06 — Irvine, CA — FivePoint Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 08 — Chula Vista, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 09 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 11 — Austin, TX — Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Aug 12 — North Little Rock, AR — Simmons Bank Arena

Sun Aug 13 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion

Tue Aug 15 — Atlanta, GA — Lakewood Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 16 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Fri Aug 18 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion

Sat Aug 19 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live

Sun Aug 20 — Darien Center, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater

Tue Aug 22 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center

Wed Aug 23 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre

Fri Aug 25 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center

Sat Aug 26 — Tinley Park, IL — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

Sun Aug 27 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

Tue Aug 29 — Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds

Wed Aug 30 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center

Fri Sep 01 — Burgettstown, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sat Sep 02 — Wantagh, NY — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sun Sep 03 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center