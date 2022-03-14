The Offspring’s ‘Ignition’ repressed on limited marigold vinyl for 30th anniversary (pre-order here)

The Offspring helped bring punk to the masses with their 1994 album Smash, but they weren't an overnight success. It was their third album overall and second for Epitaph, following their 1989 self-titled LP and 1992's Ignition, an album that found the band transitioning out of their rawer punk roots into the world-conquering band they'd soon become. Ignition turns 30 this year, and we've teamed with the band on a new limited edition marigold vinyl repress for the occasion. Only 500 copies exist, and the only place to get one is in our stores, so pre-order yours now while they last.

We included two songs from Ignition on our recent kist of The Offspring's best deep cuts, including "Kick Him When He's Down" (which was released as a radio-only single after Smash took off) and the even better "Get It Right." Here's what we wrote about the latter:

"Kick Him When He's Down" wasn't a bad choice from Ignition to release as a single in Smash's wake, but they should've picked "Get It Right." The song originally appeared as the opening track to their 1991 EP Baghdad -- the record that apparently convinced Brett Gurewitz to sign The Offspring -- and it's not hard to hear what Brett saw in them after hearing this song. It sounds like the blueprint for Smash, with a furious rhythm section, their now-trademark hummable riff style, soaring whoah-ohs, an arena-sized chorus followed by another arena-sized chorus... it's unstoppable. Smash was a gigantic leap from anything The Offspring had released before it which you're always kinda reminded of when you're listening to pre-Smash Offspring, except with this song. Sometimes I have to remind myself it wasn't actually a hit.

The Offspring are also touring with Radkey this year, including NYC-area shows on May 12 at Stone Pony Summer Stage and May 17 at The Rooftop at Pier 17. All dates here.

