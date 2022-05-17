The Offspring’s ‘Smash’ repressed on limited “lava” vinyl (pre-order here)

The Offspring recently launched a 30th anniversary reissue of their 1992 Epitaph debut Ignition (available on limited marigold vinyl), and now we're also partnering with them on an exclusive repress of their 1994 breakthrough album Smash. It's pressed on "lava" covered vinyl, and limited to just 500 copies. Pre-order yours now while they last.

Smash probably needs no introduction, but for the uninitiated, it -- along with Green Day's Dookie -- helped bring punk into the mainstream, influenced countless bands in the process, and still holds up today. (It also remains the best-selling album ever released by an independent label.) It's home to some of the band's most recognizable songs ("Self Esteem," "Come Out and Play," "Bad Habit"), as well as several of their best deep cuts. It's the band's crowning achievement and a stone cold classic of '90s punk, and it managed to take punk into the mainstream without forgetting where the band came from. They didn't have a huge budget, they didn't rope in a pop-friendly producer (they made it with Thom Wilson, who also did their first two albums and who had previously helmed '80s punk and hardcore classics by the Adolescents, Social Distortion, Dead Kennedys, The Vandals, and TSOL), and they stayed true to the sound of the Orange County punk scene that birthed them, all while writing world-conquering hooks in the process.



The Offspring are also on tour as we speak, hitting NYC's Pier 17 tonight (5/17). All remaining dates are listed below, alongside some Smash-era videos...

The Offspring -- 2022 North American Tour Dates

Tue May 17 – New York, NY – Pier 17^

Tue May 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

Fri May 20 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit+

Sat May 21 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom+

Sat May 22 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club - Eagles Ballroom

Wed Jul 13 - Calgary, AB - Roundup MusicFest

Thu Jul 28 - Costa Mesa, CA - The Pacific Amphitheatre*

Fri Jul 29 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 30 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live

Sat Aug 06 - Rimouski, QC - Les Grandes Fetes TELUS

^With support from Radkey

+With support from Blame My Youth

*With support from Agent Orange, Love Canal

