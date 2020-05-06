The Orange Peels prep double LP (listen to “Thank You”), reissuing 1997 debut

Alan Clapp's long-running indiepop group The Orange Peels are gearing up to release a new album this fall, which will be their first in two years. It was created through difficult circumstances: a bout of pneumonia and the death of Clapp's father. When The Orange Peels convened early this year to put finishing touches on the songs, they ended up writing another album's worth of material, and the record is now a double, and with the working title of Celebrate the Moments of Your Life. (That title's certainly got an instant international appeal.) While The Orange Peels are still savoring the details, here's the first single, "Thank You," which Clap describes as "the kind of song you might write if you thought you were dying." It definitely pulls out all the stops as spiraling orch-pop. "Thank You" premieres in this post and you can listen below.

Meanwhile, The Orange Peels are prepping a reissue of their 1997 debut album, Square, which originally came out on the Minty Fresh label. This will be the first-ever vinyl release for the album and will come with a double CD's worth of bonus material, including four-track demos and an earlier, unreleased version of Square titled The California Album. You can preorder the reissue, which they're calling Square Cubed, via Kickstarter, and listen to the original album below.