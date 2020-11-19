The Orb announce remix album and immersive livestream (stream a track)

The Orb are prepping new album Guillotine Remixes, which features reworks of tracks from this year's Abolition of The Royal Familia by Youth, Moody Boys, David Harrow, Andy Falconer, Paul Metamono and Gaudi. The record is out April 9 via Cooking Vinyl and you can listen to David Harrow of On-U Sound's "BLM Remix23" remix for "Daze," and check out the full tracklist, below.

Meanwhile, The Orb will are doing a livestream show on December 19 at 4 PM ET (9 PM GMT) which they're calling "This Is Not Here." Says main man Alex Patterson, “The set will be 40 minutes ambient, 40 minutes weird reggae, and 40 minutes deep techno with weird transitions in between. We’ll be playing mainly the last 2 albums, and maybe a couple of old faves too. I’ve played thousands of gigs, but doing a live stream is back-to-school for me. We’ll be playing as live as possible. Expect happy accidents - definitely not mistakes!” The group add that their set will be "mixed with immersive, mind-altering visuals by the award-winning Holotronica, bringing the livestream experience to life in eye-popping style!"

Tickets for The Orb's livestream gig go on sale November 25 and if you pre-order the remix album you can get access to a presale on 11/23.

Tracklist:

1. Daze - David Harrow Remix (BLM Remix23)

2. Queen of Hearts - Moody Boys Remix (Duck or Drown)

3. Ital Orb - Gaudi Remix (Iron Chair)

4. Narcotics – David Harrow Remix 2 (Head Crusher)

5. Slave Til U Die - Andy Falconer Remix (Water Boarding)

6. Hawk Kings - Lost Stoned Pandas Remix (Pear of Anguish)

7. Honey Moonies – Paul Metamono Remix (Burnt at The Stake)

8. Weekend - Dom Beken & Kris Needs Remix (The Judas Triangle)

9. Pervitin - Violeta Vicci Remix (The Saw Torture)

10. AAA - Violeta Vicci Remix (Hung, Drawn and Quartered)

11. Shape Shifting Pt. 1 - Youth Bring in The Clown Remix

12. Off The Beaten Trax (Knee Splitter)