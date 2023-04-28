The Orb release new LP; Fucked Up cover Orbital (EP also out today)

Electronic greats The Orb are back with new album Prism that's out today via Cooking Vinyl. Alex Patterson and Michael Rendall expand their universe of house, dub, and ambient with explorations into funk and afrobeat. It's a fun listen and you can do so below.

Meanwhile, on a tangential note, Canadian punks Fucked Up have covered UK techno icons Orbital on their new EP Cops which is also out this week. They take on "Quality Seconds," a decidedly punky track from Orbital's classic 1994 album Snivilisation. Listen to that and the original below.

Fucked Up are on tour as we speak and are in the NYC area this weekend: Brooklyn Made tonight (4/28) and White Eagle Hall on Saturday (4/29), Both shows are with Restraining Order and Gnawing and all dates are here.