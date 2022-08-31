The Orielles announce new LP ‘Tableau’ – watch the “BEAM/S” video

UK trio The Orielles have announced their third album, Tableau, which will be out October 7 via Heavenly. The album had Esmé Hand-Halford, Sidonie Hand-Halford and Henry Carlyle-Wade exploring new sonic territory inspired by a monthly Soho Radio show during the pandemic. “Doing that monthly meant we had a reason to meet up and bring two hours of music between us which we’d play, discuss, hold physically and share” says Henry. “We were listening to much more contemporary music than before” adds Esmé.

The first single from the album is "BEAM/S," a nearly eight-minute trip that goes through a number of tempos and emotions before arriving at the end. "This is a song that has travelled, grown and adapted with us through all of the seasons," say the band. "This is why the lyrics kind of reflect that, the song reflects the changing of conditions. The warping of time, memories and relationships that you foster along the way. The original track was jammed at practice, Henry would bring his recording gear and it came about in quite an off the cuff way. I can’t remember how we really began jamming that. We further developed it whilst jamming at Eve Studios. We added distortion pedals and made it really big, but then going into the studio months later, maybe a year or more, we pared it back slightly. The majority of the song is just us in a room, a big room at that, which did the track a lot of justice. We wrote a visual score inspired by Wadada Leo Smith for this one, and then in the later half you hear the group percussion which is the final fallout of the song, and has nods to Afrobeat, where the majority of the song is taking this slowcore, emo feel to it. The track was originally titled Brian Emo."

The video for was directed by the band is terrific -- they learned a lot making last year's La Vita Olistica film -- and you can watch that below.

the orielles Tableau loading...

Tableau:

1. Chromo I

2. Chromo II

3. Airtight

4. The Instrument

5. Improvisation 001

6. Television

7. Some Day Later

8. Darkened Corners

9. Honfleur Remembered

10. Beam/s

11. To Offer, To Erase

12. The Room

13. By Its Light

14. Transmission

15. Drawn And Defined

16. Stones