The Original Misfits (Glenn, Jerry, Doyle) played Riot Fest Denver – setlist, video, pics

Glenn Danzig and Jerry Only of Misfits reunited -- for the first time since 1983 -- at Riot Fest Denver on Sunday (9/4), playing as The Original Misfits along with guitarist Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein and Slayer's Dave Lombardo on drums. Their set kicked off with "Death Comes Ripping" and tore through 25 songs, wrapping up with "Night of the Living Dead." Check out video, setlist and a few more Instagrams below.

Glenn, Jerry, Doyle and Dave (plus second guitarist Acey Slade) will do it again at Riot Fest Chicago.

SETLIST: MISFITS @ RIOT FEST DENVER

Death Comes Ripping

20 Eyes

I Turned Into a Martian

Where Eagles Dare

Mommy, Can I Go Out and Kill Tonight?

Vampira

All Hell Breaks Loose

Hybrid Moments

Teenagers From Mars

London Dungeon

Earth A.D.

Green Hell

Devilock

Horror Business

We Are 138

Hollywood Babylon

Who Killed Marilyn

Halloween

Die, Die My Darling

Astro Zombies

Skulls

Last Caress

Encore:

Bullet

She

Night of the Living Dead