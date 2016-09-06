The Original Misfits (Glenn, Jerry, Doyle) played Riot Fest Denver – setlist, video, pics
Glenn Danzig and Jerry Only of Misfits reunited -- for the first time since 1983 -- at Riot Fest Denver on Sunday (9/4), playing as The Original Misfits along with guitarist Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein and Slayer's Dave Lombardo on drums. Their set kicked off with "Death Comes Ripping" and tore through 25 songs, wrapping up with "Night of the Living Dead." Check out video, setlist and a few more Instagrams below.
Glenn, Jerry, Doyle and Dave (plus second guitarist Acey Slade) will do it again at Riot Fest Chicago.
SETLIST: MISFITS @ RIOT FEST DENVER
Death Comes Ripping
20 Eyes
I Turned Into a Martian
Where Eagles Dare
Mommy, Can I Go Out and Kill Tonight?
Vampira
All Hell Breaks Loose
Hybrid Moments
Teenagers From Mars
London Dungeon
Earth A.D.
Green Hell
Devilock
Horror Business
We Are 138
Hollywood Babylon
Who Killed Marilyn
Halloween
Die, Die My Darling
Astro Zombies
Skulls
Last Caress
Encore:
Bullet
She
Night of the Living Dead