The People of Afropunk Brooklyn 2022 (pics)

In addition to its genre-spanning musical lineup, which this year featured The Roots, Freddie Gibbs, Tierra Whack, Doechii, Isaiah Rashad, Butcher Brown, Lyric Michelle, BbyMutha, Kah-Lo, YahZarah, PawPaw Rod, Talia Goddess and more on Saturday, and Burna Boy, Earl Sweatshirt, Bartees Strange, Lucky Daye, Adekunle Gold, Pink Siifu, Fana Hues, and more on Sunday, Afropunk Festival has long been known as a hotbed of wild personal style. Photographer Gretchen Robinette documented some of the well-dressed people of Afropunk 2022, including Sunday attendees who braved the rain; check out her pictures below.

