‘The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains’ coming to L.A. in August

The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains made its splashy premiere in 2017 at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum and is now finally coming to America. It will make its Stateside debut at Los Angeles' Vogue Multicultural Museum, running August 3 through November 28. Tickets are on sale now.

The exhibition uses "an intense combination of sound, text and image" that allows visitors "to experience what it feels like to be up on stage themselves." Their Mortal Remains includes 350 artifacts from Pink Floyd's 50+ years in existence, including "previously unreleased gig recordings, original instruments, unknown scribbles and many personal mementos."

You can watch a trailer for The Pink Floyd Exhibition, and check out a few photos from it, below.

