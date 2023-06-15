The Pink Stones prep new LP: hear “Baby, I’m Still Right Here (With You)” ft Nikki Lane

Athens, GA's The Pink Stones are back with a new album, You Know Who, which will be out June 30 via Normaltown / New West. The album was co-produced by frontman Hunter Pinkston and Henry Barbe, and features guest appearances from Nikki Lane, Teddy and the Rough Riders, John James Tourville of The Deslondes, and Annie Leeth. “This record was me trying to take everything I love as a listener and a player and shove it all into one thing without it sounding random," says Pinkston.

We're premiering "Baby, I’m Still Right Here (With You)," which is a duet with Nikki Lane in the tradition of George & Tammy, Porter Wagoner & Dolly Parton, and Conway Twitty & Loretta Lynn. “‘Baby, I’m Still Right Here (With You)’ was me trying to show the influence George and Tammy have had on me," says Pinkston. "I figured my friend Nikki would be the perfect Honky Tonk Queen to sing it with me. John Neff plays an excellent Dobro vs. Pedal Steel solo and the phasers are full blast. Naturally, I had to go back to East Nashville and shoot another video with the master, Josh Shoemaker.” You can watch that video below.

The Pink Stones have a few dates in the South lined up this summer and those are listed below.

Untitled Artwork loading...

You Know Who Tracklist:

1. Roses & Poppies

2. Baby, I’m Still Right Here (With You) (feat. Nikki Lane)

3. Where We Have To Stay

4. No Rain, No Flowers

5. Moving On (Without You)

6. Who’s Laughing Now? (feat. Teddy and The Rough Riders)

7. You Know Who

8. Someone You Can’t Move

9. Time’s Standing Still

10. Rich Rudy

11. Stoned & Alone

The Pink Stones - 2023 Tour Dates:

June 17 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

June 22 - Macon, GA - Grant’s Lounge (w/ Esther Rose)

June 24 - Athens, GA - Athfest

June 30 - Nashville, TN - 3rd & Lindsley

June 30 - Grimey's in store

July 1 - Nashville, TN - Bobby’s Idle Hour (w/ Teddy & The Rough Riders)

July 19 - Chattanooga, TN - Cherry Street Tavern

July 21 - Charleston, SC - The Royal American

July 22 - Savannah, GA - Over Yonder

August 4 - Asheville, NC - AVL Music Fest