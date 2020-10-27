The Pogues’ Shane MacGowan subject of new documentary (watch the trailer)

Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan is a brand new documentary film detailing the life and many stories of Shane MacGowan, the frontman of legendary Celtic punk group The Pogues (and The Nips and Shane MacGowan and the Popes, etc). According to the Julien Temple-directed film's press release, it will feature never-before-seen archival footage, contributions from the singer's friends and family, animations by Ralph Steadman (who is best known for his political illustrations and work with Hunter S. Thompson), and much more.

Earlier this year, Temple (who previously directed the Sex Pistols movie, The Great Rock'n'Roll Swindle, as well as the documentary on the group and another about Joe Strummer) spoke with Deadline about the film: "It’s not the easiest thing to make a film about Shane MacGowan. The nearest thing I can think of is one of those David Attenborough films. You set the camera traps. You wait and you wait, in the hope that one day the snow leopard will trigger them. Then when you do actually capture the unique force of Shane’s personality, even for a moment onscreen, you realize it was all worthwhile."

Temple will additionally be working alongside Johnny Depp on the film. Depp says, "Knowing Shane for 30 years, I am honored to be producing the definitive film on both my friend and one of the most important artists and beloved poets of the 20th century."

Crock of Gold is set to be premiered (on-screen) on December 1st, before an on-demand release on December 4. Right now, you can watch its first trailer below.