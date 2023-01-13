The Pomps (Big D and the Kids Table, Westbound Train) announce new LP, share “Heart Flipper”

The Pomps--the Boston ska band led by Big D and the Kids Table's Alex Stern that also features members of Westbound Train, Have Nots, and Stray Bullets--have been around for over a decade, but they've only just now announced their first proper full-length album, Bottom of the Pomps, due February 17 via Bad Time Records (pre-order). Alex says that Bottom of the Pomps "isn’t really a sequel to 2012’s mini LP Top of the Pomps, but, it is an appropriate title for an album from a band working with very low stakes. It's not the proverbial 'nothing left to lose'; just the relief of working with no expectations."

Alex also adds that The Pomps take influence from 2 Tone ska, early reggae, and British indie, and adds, "Sorry to 'think blank meets blank,' but, think 'The Housemartins meet The Upsetters.'" That should give you a pretty good idea of what to expect from the album's lead single "Heart Flipper," a danceable ska jam powered by clean guitars, warm organs, and Alex's commanding delivery. It's a great example of The Pomps' ability to channel elements of trad-style ska and reggae and still sound fresh, and it's a very promising first taste of Bottom of the Pomps. Check it out below.

Bottom of the Pomps loading...

Tracklist

1. Climb Aboard

2. Heart Flipper

3. Liquidator 2023

4. Elite Ennui

5. Rug Pull

6. Temporary States

7. Decent Skin

8. Fire in the Neighborhood

9. Grudges

10. Monarchs

11. Pirate, Totally Relaxed

12. Middle of the Pomps