The Pop Group team with Dennis Bovell for new ‘Y in Dub’ album (stream a track)

Dub has been a core component of post-punk icons The Pop Group's sound, having worked with On-U Sound's Adrian Sherwood from the start, and they've just announced a brand new dub version of their classic 1979 debut album, Y, which will be out October 29 via Mute.

The album is a collaboration between the group and the great Dennis Bovell who has worked with everyone from I Roy and Steel Pulse to The Slits and Orange Juice, and was recently awarded the MBE for his contributions to British music. “Dub to me is the music of chance," says The Pop Group's Mark Stewart of the album. "A teenage dream come true – at last – this one’s for the explorers.” In addition to the album's original tracks, Y in Dub also features a new dub version of their debut single "She is Beyond Good and Evil."

You can get a taste now via the haunting, harrowing "Words Disobey Me," which you can listen to below.

The Pop Group and Bovell will perform Y in Dub live as part of four-day Terry Hall presents Home Sessions for Coventry UK City of Culture 2021. The show happens July 31 at HMV Empire in Coventry.

The Home Sessions festival also features performances by the KLF's Bill Drummond, a rare Terry Hall solo show, The Lightning Seeds & Eccentronic Research Council, Pete Doherty, Massive Attack's Daddy G, Jane Weaver and lots more.

Dennis Bovell recently remixed Jarvis Cocker and is featured in the "Lovers Rock" episode of Steve McQueen's Small Axe series.

Y in Dub tracklist

1. Thief of Fire (Dub Version)

2. Snowgirl (Dub Version)

3. Blood Money (Dub Version)

4. Savage Sea (Dub Version)

5. We Are Time (Dub Version)

6. Words Disobey Me (Dub Version)

7. Don’t Call Me Pain (Dub Version)

8. Boys From Brazil (Dub Version)

9. Don’t Sell Your Dreams (Dub Version)