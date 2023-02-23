The Postal Servce & Death Cab for Cutie add more dates to anniversary tour, announce support

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie's joint tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of Give Up and Transatlanticism begins in September, and they've added three new dates to the run, in Denver, Austin, and Grand Prairie. They've also announced that Warpaint and The Beths will each join them for select shows as support, with Built to Spill opening the second Los Angeles date and Iron & Wine (whose well-known cover of The Postal Service's "Such Great Heights" appeared on the Garden State soundtrack in 2004) opening the third. See updated dates below.

The tour includes NYC shows at Madison Square Garden on September 19 and 20, which are both with Warpaint.

Death Cab also have an acoustic version of their 2022 album Asphalt Meadows on the way next month, and they've shared a new single from that, a stripped down version of "Foxglood Through The Clearcut." Hear that below.

DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE: 2023 TOUR

MARCH 5 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Den Grå Hal *

MARCH 6 – Stockholm, Sweden – Filadelfia * – LOW TICKETS

MARCH 7 – Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene *

MARCH 9 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle *

MARCH 10 – Tilburg, Netherlands – 013 *

MARCH 11 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso * – SOLD OUT

MARCH 12 – Cologne, Germany – E-Werk * – LOW TICKETS

MARCH 14 – Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma * – LOW TICKETS

MARCH 15 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Den Atelier *

MARCH 16 – Paris, France – Salle Pleyel *

MARCH 18 – Nottingham, United Kingdom – Rock City * – LOW TICKETS

MARCH 19 – Dublin, Ireland – Bord Gáis Energy Theatre * – LOW TICKETS

MARCH 21 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – O2 Institute *

MARCH 22 – Edinburgh, United Kingdom – Usher Hall *

MARCH 23 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – Barrowland * – LOW TICKETS

MARCH 25 – Manchester, United Kingdom – O2 Apollo *

MARCH 27 – Brighton, United Kingdom – Dome *

MARCH 28 – London, UK – Roundhouse * – LOW TICKETS

MARCH 29 – London, United Kingdom – Royal Albert Hall * – LOW TICKETS

MAY 31 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^

JUNE 2 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall ^ – LOW TICKETS

JUNE 3 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall ^ – LOW TICKETS

JUNE 4 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre ^ – SOLD OUT

JUNE 6 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater ^

JUNE 7 – Omaha, NE – The Admiral ^ – SOLD OUT

JUNE 9 – Salt Lake City, UT – Venue TBA ^

JUNE 10 – Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater ^

JUNE 12 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Resort and Casino – Grey Eagle Event Centre ^ – SOLD OUT

JUNE 14 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom – SOLD OUT

JUNE 15 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom – SOLD OUT

JUNE 16 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre ^ – SOLD OUT

JUNE 17 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^

* w/ Special Guest Slow Pulp

^ w/ Special Guest Lomelda

THE POSTAL SERVICE / DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE: 2023 TOUR

SEPTEMBER 5 – Washington, DC – The Anthem – SOLD OUT

SEPTEMBER 6 – Washington, DC – The Anthem – SOLD OUT

SEPTEMBER 8 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena – SOLD OUT

SEPTEMBER 9 – Kingston, RI – Ryan Center – SOLD OUT

SEPTEMBER 10 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl – LOW TICKETS

SEPTEMBER 12 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – SOLD OUT

SEPTEMBER 13 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – SOLD OUT

SEPTEMBER 14 – Washington, DC – Merriweather Post Pavilion – SOLD OUT

SEPTEMBER 17 – Detroit, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheater # – SOLD OUT

SEPTEMBER 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden # – SOLD OUT

SEPTEMBER 20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden # – SOLD OUT

SEPTEMBER 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center for the Performing Arts # – SOLD OUT

SEPTEMBER 24 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory # – SOLD OUT

SEPTEMBER 26 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom # – SOLD OUT

SEPTEMBER 27 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom # – SOLD OUT

SEPTEMBER 28 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom #

SEPTEMBER 30 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater &

OCTOBER 1 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre &

OCTOBER 3 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre & – SOLD OUT

OCTOBER 4 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels & – SOLD OUT

OCTOBER 6 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena & – SOLD OUT

OCTOBER 7 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena & – SOLD OUT

OCTOBER 9 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre – UC Berkeley & – SOLD OUT

OCTOBER 10 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre – UC Berkeley & – SOLD OUT

OCTOBER 11 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre – UC Berkeley & – SOLD OUT

OCTOBER 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl & – SOLD OUT

OCTOBER 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl % – SOLD OUT

OCTOBER 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl @

# w/ Special Guest Warpaint

& w/ Special Guest The Beths

% w/ Special Guest Built to Spill

@ w/ Special Guest Iron & Wine