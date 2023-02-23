The Postal Servce & Death Cab for Cutie add more dates to anniversary tour, announce support
The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie's joint tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of Give Up and Transatlanticism begins in September, and they've added three new dates to the run, in Denver, Austin, and Grand Prairie. They've also announced that Warpaint and The Beths will each join them for select shows as support, with Built to Spill opening the second Los Angeles date and Iron & Wine (whose well-known cover of The Postal Service's "Such Great Heights" appeared on the Garden State soundtrack in 2004) opening the third. See updated dates below.
The tour includes NYC shows at Madison Square Garden on September 19 and 20, which are both with Warpaint.
Death Cab also have an acoustic version of their 2022 album Asphalt Meadows on the way next month, and they've shared a new single from that, a stripped down version of "Foxglood Through The Clearcut." Hear that below.
DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE: 2023 TOUR
MARCH 5 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Den Grå Hal *
MARCH 6 – Stockholm, Sweden – Filadelfia * – LOW TICKETS
MARCH 7 – Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene *
MARCH 9 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle *
MARCH 10 – Tilburg, Netherlands – 013 *
MARCH 11 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso * – SOLD OUT
MARCH 12 – Cologne, Germany – E-Werk * – LOW TICKETS
MARCH 14 – Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma * – LOW TICKETS
MARCH 15 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Den Atelier *
MARCH 16 – Paris, France – Salle Pleyel *
MARCH 18 – Nottingham, United Kingdom – Rock City * – LOW TICKETS
MARCH 19 – Dublin, Ireland – Bord Gáis Energy Theatre * – LOW TICKETS
MARCH 21 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – O2 Institute *
MARCH 22 – Edinburgh, United Kingdom – Usher Hall *
MARCH 23 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – Barrowland * – LOW TICKETS
MARCH 25 – Manchester, United Kingdom – O2 Apollo *
MARCH 27 – Brighton, United Kingdom – Dome *
MARCH 28 – London, UK – Roundhouse * – LOW TICKETS
MARCH 29 – London, United Kingdom – Royal Albert Hall * – LOW TICKETS
MAY 31 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^
JUNE 2 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall ^ – LOW TICKETS
JUNE 3 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall ^ – LOW TICKETS
JUNE 4 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre ^ – SOLD OUT
JUNE 6 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater ^
JUNE 7 – Omaha, NE – The Admiral ^ – SOLD OUT
JUNE 9 – Salt Lake City, UT – Venue TBA ^
JUNE 10 – Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater ^
JUNE 12 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Resort and Casino – Grey Eagle Event Centre ^ – SOLD OUT
JUNE 14 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom – SOLD OUT
JUNE 15 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom – SOLD OUT
JUNE 16 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre ^ – SOLD OUT
JUNE 17 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^
* w/ Special Guest Slow Pulp
^ w/ Special Guest Lomelda
THE POSTAL SERVICE / DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE: 2023 TOUR
SEPTEMBER 5 – Washington, DC – The Anthem – SOLD OUT
SEPTEMBER 6 – Washington, DC – The Anthem – SOLD OUT
SEPTEMBER 8 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena – SOLD OUT
SEPTEMBER 9 – Kingston, RI – Ryan Center – SOLD OUT
SEPTEMBER 10 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl – LOW TICKETS
SEPTEMBER 12 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – SOLD OUT
SEPTEMBER 13 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – SOLD OUT
SEPTEMBER 14 – Washington, DC – Merriweather Post Pavilion – SOLD OUT
SEPTEMBER 17 – Detroit, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheater # – SOLD OUT
SEPTEMBER 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden # – SOLD OUT
SEPTEMBER 20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden # – SOLD OUT
SEPTEMBER 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center for the Performing Arts # – SOLD OUT
SEPTEMBER 24 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory # – SOLD OUT
SEPTEMBER 26 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom # – SOLD OUT
SEPTEMBER 27 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom # – SOLD OUT
SEPTEMBER 28 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom #
SEPTEMBER 30 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater &
OCTOBER 1 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre &
OCTOBER 3 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre & – SOLD OUT
OCTOBER 4 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels & – SOLD OUT
OCTOBER 6 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena & – SOLD OUT
OCTOBER 7 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena & – SOLD OUT
OCTOBER 9 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre – UC Berkeley & – SOLD OUT
OCTOBER 10 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre – UC Berkeley & – SOLD OUT
OCTOBER 11 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre – UC Berkeley & – SOLD OUT
OCTOBER 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl & – SOLD OUT
OCTOBER 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl % – SOLD OUT
OCTOBER 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl @
# w/ Special Guest Warpaint
& w/ Special Guest The Beths
% w/ Special Guest Built to Spill
@ w/ Special Guest Iron & Wine