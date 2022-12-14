The Postal Service & Death Cab for Cutie add 2nd NYC show to ‘Give Up’ / ‘Transatlanticism’ tour

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie are headed on tour together in 2023, celebrating the 20th anniversary of their classic albums Give Up and Transatlanticism. After initially announcing dates last week, they've now added an additional NYC show to the tour, happening the day after the previously announced September 20 show at the same venue, on September 19 at Madison Square Garden. See updated dates below.

UPDATE: New dates have also been added in Los Angeles and Berkeley, CA.

Tickets to the new show go on presale starting Wednesday, December 14 at 2 PM, and the general sale for all dates begins Friday, December 16 at 9 AM.

These will be Ben Gibbard, Jimmy Tamborello, and Jenny Lewis' first The Postal Service shows since their tenth anniverary tour for Give Up in 2013.

THE POSTAL SERVICE & DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE: 2023 TOUR

SEPTEMBER 8 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena

SEPTEMBER 9 – Kingston, RI – The Ryan Center

SEPTEMBER 10 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl

SEPTEMBER 12 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall

SEPTEMBER 13 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall

SEPTEMBER 14 – Washington, DC – Merriweather Post Pavilion

SEPTEMBER 17 – Detroit, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheater

SEPTEMBER 19 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

SEPTEMBER 20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

SEPTEMBER 21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center

SEPTEMBER 24 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

SEPTEMBER 26 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

SEPTEMBER 27 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

OCTOBER 3 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

OCTOBER 4 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea Ballroom at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

OCTOBER 7 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

OCTOBER 10 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre – UC Berkeley

OCTOBER 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl