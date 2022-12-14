The Postal Service & Death Cab for Cutie add new LA & Berkeley shows to anniversary tour

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie will celebrate the 20 anniversary of their classic albums Give Up and Transatlanticism by playing them in full on tour in 2023. They already added an additional NYC show to the run, and now they've added two new California shows, second nights in Berkeley and Los Angeles. The new dates are on October 11 at Greek Theatre and October 15 at Hollywood Bowl. Tickets are on presale now, and general sale begins Friday, December 16.

See Postal Service and Death Cab's updated dates below.

Get Give Up on cassette in the BV store.

THE POSTAL SERVICE & DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE: 2023 TOUR

SEPTEMBER 8 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena

SEPTEMBER 9 – Kingston, RI – The Ryan Center

SEPTEMBER 10 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl

SEPTEMBER 12 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall

SEPTEMBER 13 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall

SEPTEMBER 14 – Washington, DC – Merriweather Post Pavilion

SEPTEMBER 17 – Detroit, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheater

SEPTEMBER 19 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

SEPTEMBER 20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

SEPTEMBER 21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center

SEPTEMBER 24 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

SEPTEMBER 26 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

SEPTEMBER 27 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

OCTOBER 3 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

OCTOBER 4 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea Ballroom at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

OCTOBER 7 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

OCTOBER 10 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre – UC Berkeley

OCTOBER 11 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre - UC Berkeley

OCTOBER 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

OCTOBER 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl