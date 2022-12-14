The Postal Service & Death Cab for Cutie add new LA & Berkeley shows to anniversary tour
The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie will celebrate the 20 anniversary of their classic albums Give Up and Transatlanticism by playing them in full on tour in 2023. They already added an additional NYC show to the run, and now they've added two new California shows, second nights in Berkeley and Los Angeles. The new dates are on October 11 at Greek Theatre and October 15 at Hollywood Bowl. Tickets are on presale now, and general sale begins Friday, December 16.
See Postal Service and Death Cab's updated dates below.
Get Give Up on cassette in the BV store.
THE POSTAL SERVICE & DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE: 2023 TOUR
SEPTEMBER 8 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena
SEPTEMBER 9 – Kingston, RI – The Ryan Center
SEPTEMBER 10 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl
SEPTEMBER 12 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall
SEPTEMBER 13 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall
SEPTEMBER 14 – Washington, DC – Merriweather Post Pavilion
SEPTEMBER 17 – Detroit, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheater
SEPTEMBER 19 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
SEPTEMBER 20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
SEPTEMBER 21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center
SEPTEMBER 24 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory
SEPTEMBER 26 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
SEPTEMBER 27 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
OCTOBER 3 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
OCTOBER 4 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea Ballroom at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
OCTOBER 7 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
OCTOBER 10 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre – UC Berkeley
OCTOBER 11 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre - UC Berkeley
OCTOBER 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
OCTOBER 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl