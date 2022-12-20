The Postal Service & Death Cab for Cutie add new LA & DC shows to ‘Give Up’/’Transatlanticism’ tour

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie continue adding dates to their 2023 tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of Give Up and Transatlanticism. They've added a third Washington DC-area date, on September 6 at The Anthem, which they say is "the final East Coast date we're adding for this tour." Tickets go on sale Wednesday, December 21 at 10 AM.

There's also a new West Coast date, a third night at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl on October 17. Tickets are on sale now.

See updated dates for The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie's tour below.

THE POSTAL SERVICE & DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE: 2023 TOUR

Sep 5, 2023 The Anthem Washington, DC

Sep 6, 2023 The Anthem Washington, DC

Sep 8, 2023 Cross Insurance Arena Portland, ME

Sep 9, 2023 Ryan Center South Kingstown, RI

Sep 10, 2023 Westville Music Bowl New Haven, CT

Sep 12, 2023 MGM Music Hall at Fenway Boston, MA

Sep 13, 2023 MGM Music Hall at Fenway Boston, MA

Sep 14, 2023 Merriweather Post Pavilion Washington, DC

Sep 17, 2023 Meadow Brook Amphitheater Rochester Hills, MI

Sep 19, 2023 Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Sep 20, 2023 Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Sep 21, 2023 Mann Center for the Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA

Sep 24, 2023 The Armory Minneapolis, MN

Sep 26, 2023 The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO

Sep 27, 2023 The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO

Oct 3, 2023 Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ

Oct 4, 2023 The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, NV

Oct 6, 2023 Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA

Oct 7, 2023 Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA

Oct 9, 2023 The Greek Theatre Berkeley, CA

Oct 10, 2023 The Greek Theatre Berkeley, CA

Oct 11, 2023 The Greek Theatre Berkeley, CA

Oct 13, 2023 Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA

Oct 15, 2023 Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA

Oct 17, 2023 Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA