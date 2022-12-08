The Postal Service & Death Cab for Cutie announce ‘Give Up’ & ‘Transatlanticism’ anniversary tour

2023 marks the 20th anniversary of Death Cab For Cutie's classic album Transatlanticism and The Postal Service's trailblazing Give Up. Ahead of the new year, the bands have announced a joint tour playing both albums in full. These will be Ben Gibbard, Jimmy Tamborello, and Jenny Lewis' first The Postal Service shows since their tenth anniversary tour for Give Up in 2013, and Gibbard says, "I know for a fact I will never have a year again like 2003. The Postal Service record came out, Transatlanticism came out. These two records will be on my tombstone, and I’m totally fine with that. I’ve never had a more creatively inspired year."

Shows run through September and October of 2023 in the US, wrapping up with a show at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl on October 13. See all dates below.

The NYC show is at Madison Square Garden on September 20. You can register to access tickets early for the MSG show; the presale begins Wednesday, December 14 at 10 AM EST. Tickets to all dates go on sale to the general public Friday, December 16 at 10 AM.

Death Cab resume their tour supporting this year's Asphalt Meadows in January, including a North American leg with Momma, Europe and UK shows with Slow Pulp, and more North American shows with Lomelda.

THE POSTAL SERVICE // DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE -- 2023 TOUR DATES

SEPTEMBER 8 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena

SEPTEMBER 9 – Kingston, RI – The Ryan Center

SEPTEMBER 10 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl

SEPTEMBER 12 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall

SEPTEMBER 13 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall

SEPTEMBER 14 – Washington, DC – Merriweather Post Pavilion

SEPTEMBER 17 – Detroit, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheater

SEPTEMBER 20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

SEPTEMBER 21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center

SEPTEMBER 24 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

SEPTEMBER 26 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

SEPTEMBER 27 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

OCTOBER 3 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

OCTOBER 4 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea Ballroom at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

OCTOBER 7 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

OCTOBER 10 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre – UC Berkeley

OCTOBER 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl