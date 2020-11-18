The Postal Service releasing ‘Everything Will Change’ live album (stream 2 tracks)

The Postal Service released their 2013 show at Berkeley, CA's Greek Theater, part of their Give Up tenth anniversary tour, as a concert film, Everything Will Change, in 2014. Now it's coming to streaming services and otherr digital platforms for the first time; the 15-song set has been remixed by Don Gunn and remastered by Dave Cooley, and it comes out on December 4, 2020.

The live editions of "The District Sleeps Alone Tonight" and "Natural Anthem" are out now, and you can watch them, and see the album's tracklist, below.

Last month, meanwhile, Ben Gibbard, Jenny Lewis, and Jimmy Tamborello (aka Dntel) reunited for a new zoom-style audition video, directed by Tom Scharpling, and featuring J. Mascis, Weird Al, Patton Oswalt, Japanese Breakfast, Big Freedia, Tunde Adebimpe of TV On The Radio, and many others auditioning for the vocalist slot in the band.

Everything Will Change Tracklisting:

1. The District Sleeps Alone Tonight

2. We Will Become Silhouettes

3. Sleeping In

4. Turn Around

5. Nothing Better

6. Recycled Air

7. Be Still My Heart

8. Clark Gable

9. Our Secret (Beat Happening cover)

10. This Place Is a Prison

11. A Tattered Line of String

12. Such Great Heights

13. Natural Anthem

14. (This Is) The Dream of Evan and Chan (Dntel)

15. Brand New Colony