The Postal Service teasing something for tomorrow

UPDATE: It's a new all-star audition video, featuring J. Mascis, Weird Al, Patton Oswalt, Japanese Breakfast and others.

The Postal Service, the supergroup-from-afar featuring Death Cab for Cutie's Ben Gibbard, Jimmy Tamborello (aka Dntel), and Jenny Lewis, reunited for the tenth anniversary of their debut album, Give Up, for a tour back in 2013, then retreated into silence again -- although Ben has more recently played some of their songs on his pandemic livestream series. It looks like that may be about to change, however: the band have posted a teaser on Twitter, with the band logo, a jazzy bit of horn music, the words "your meeting will begin tomorrow,", and a date: Wednesday, October 7. What will they be announcing? We'll have to wait to find out. Stay tuned...

Jenny Lewis also posted the teaser on her Instagram:

