The Pretenders announce new album ‘Relentless,’ share new song

Punk/new wave vets The Pretenders have announced a new album, Relentless, due September 1 via Rhino Records (pre-order). Band leader Chrissie Hynde says of the album title, "I enjoy seeing the various meanings and origins of a word. And I liked the definition: ‘showing no abatement of intensity.’ So when it came to an album title, it seemed fitting. You know…to keep doing it. I think anyone in a band is constantly questioning if they should keep going. It starts as a youthful pursuit and eventually, it makes you wonder, why am I doing this? It’s the life of the artist. You never retire. You become relentless."

It was produced by veteran producer David Wrench (whose recent credits include Courtney Barnett, Frank Ocean, The xx, and more), and it was written by Chrissie and guitarist James Walbourne. The lineup on the album is rounded out by Kris Sonne (drums), Chris Hill (double bass), Dave Page (bass), and Carwyn Ellis (keyboards and guitars), and Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood provided string arrangements for closing track "I Think About You Daily."

"I met Jonny a couple of times and we’re obviously big fans of him because he’s done some incredible music over the years," Chrissie says. "I saw him at the Phantom Thread premiere where the film was running on screen with a live orchestra playing. And we spoke afterward and he expressed an interest in doing something one day. I was thrilled and very surprised. So when we had the idea of getting strings on ‘I Think About You Daily,’ he was first choice. Legend!"

The first single is "Let The Sun Come In," a driving track that isn't too far removed from the band's late '70s / early '80s classics. Check it out below.

The Pretenders also have some festival appearances and Europe shows with Guns N' Roses, and all dates are listed below as well.

Tracklist

Losing My Sense Of Taste

A Love

Domestic Silence

The Copa

Promise Of Love

Merry Widow

Let The Sun Come In

Look Away

Your House Is On Fire

Just Let It Go

Vainglorious

I Think About You Daily

The Pretenders -- 2023 Tour Dates

MAY

12 – Brighton, UK – The Great Escape *

13 – Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms (SOLD OUT)

14 – Cambridge, UK – MASH (SOLD OUT)

16 – Frome, UK – Cheese & Grain (SOLD OUT)

17 – Stoke, UK – The Sugarmill (SOLD OUT)

19 – Limerick, Ireland – Dolans (SOLD OUT)

20 – Core, Ireland – Cypress Avenue (SOLD OUT)

21 – Dublin, Ireland - Olympia Theatre

23 – Belfast, UK – Limelight (SOLD OUT)

25 – Stornoway, UK – Midnight Sun Weekender *

28 – Derbyshire, UK – Bearded Theory *

30- Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma

31- Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma

JUNE

9 – Madrid, Spain - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano †

11 – Oxfordshire, UK – KITE Festival *

12 – Vigo, Spain - Estadio Abanca Balaídos †

16 – Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain – Azkena Festival *

17 – Kent, UK – Black Deer Festival of Americana *

27 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park †

30 – London, UK – BST Hyde Park †

JULY

3 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park †

5 – Bern, Switzerland – BERNEXPO †

8 – Rome, Italy – Circo Massimo †

11 – Weert, Netherlands - Evenemententerrein †

OCTOBER

1 – Dana Point, CA – OHANA Festival *

* Festival Appearance

† w/ Guns N’ Roses