The Primitives are back with new single “Don’t Know Where to Start”

Indiepop vets The Primitives, the band who gave us '80s alt-rock classic "Crash," are back with a new single, "Don't Know Where to Start," which will be out January 20 in the US via Happy Happy Birthday to Me. This one is another pop gem, with an earworm hook, jangly guitars, a girl group beat and the ever-charming vocals of Tracy Tracy. You can watch the video for "Don't Know Where to Start" below.

Preorder the 12" via HHBTM, and UK fans can order 7' here. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

HHBTM223-sleeve loading...

Don't Know Where to Start 12":

1. Don't Know Where to Start

2. Till I'm Alive

3. Panic

4. Don't Know Where to Start (acoustic fuzzed version)