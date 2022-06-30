The Prodigy announce ‘The Fat of the Land’ 25th anniversary vinyl edition, share new “Firestarter” remix

The Prodigy's breakthrough third album, The Fat of the Land, was released 25 years ago today. To celebrate, the band have announced a new 25th anniversary edition of the album, as well as a 12" featuring a brand-new remix of their worldwide smash, "Firestarter." Both will be out November 4 via XL Recordings.

The 25th anniversary vinyl is a double-LP set on silver vinyl featuring the original album with a reimagined version of Alex Jenkins' classic album art. Preorder it now on metallic silver vinyl and check out the artwork and tracklist below.

The "Firestarter" 12" features a new, high octane remix of the song by drum and bass great and RAM Records co-founder Andy C on one side, with an etching on the flip. You can listen to the Andy C remix of "Firestarter" and check out the 12" artwork below.

The Prodigy will be on tour this summer in the UK, with all shows being dedicated to the late Keith Flint. All dates are listed below.

attachment-TheProdigy_FOTL25_FrontOpen loading...

The Fat of the Land:

A1. Smack My Bitch Up

A2. Breathe

B1. Diesel Power

B2. Funky Shit

C1. Serial Thrilla

C2. Mindfields

C3. Narayan

D1. Firestarter

D2. Climbatize

D3. Fuel My Fire

attachment-firestarter-andy-c-remix loading...

The Prodigy - 2022 Tour Dates

Friday, July 8 Sheffield O2 Academy

Saturday, July 9 Sheffield O2 Academy

Thursday, July 14 Liverpool Mountford Hall

Friday, July 15 Leeds O2 Academy

Saturday, July 16 Birmingham O2 Academy

Monday, July 18 Newcastle O2 City Hall

Tuesday, July 19 Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

Thursday, July 21 London O2 Academy Brixton

Friday, July 22 London O2 Academy Brixton

Saturday, July 23 London O2 Academy Brixton