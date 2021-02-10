The Prodigy documentary on the way

A new documentary will tell the story of The Prodigy. Billboard reports that Maxim and Liam Howlett are helming the project, created in partnership with Pulse Films, and longtime collaborator Paul Dugdale (who previously directed their 2011 concert film) will direct.

"The film will be as wild as the band," Dugdale says. "Dark at times, strong changes of pace, it will be a visual assault too, stylistically striking, contemporary and challenging. We want the viewers to leave the cinema like they’ve just stepped off a roller-coaster."

A joint statement from Maxim and Howlett reads, "We are making a band documentary film...so fukin what?? After the devastating passing of our brother Keef in 2019, the time feels right for us to tell the story of our band, all of it, the whole 9... It's a story of the chaotic and troubled journey of our gang, our band, the peoples band -- The Prodigy. Or simply -- a story of brothers on a mission to make noise... to ignite the peoples souls and blow-up sound systems worldwide... that's fukin what! This film will be made with the same integrity that our music is -- uncompromising, raw and honest...This one’s for Keef!"

A release date for the documentary is still to be announced, but production work is expected to begin in the spring.

Keith Flint passed away at the age of 49 in 2019.