The Psychedelic Furs and X played @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 (pics, setlist, video)
The Psychedelic Furs brought their Made of Rain tour to The Rooftop at Pier 17 on Friday (7/15). The weather in NYC over the weekend was soggy, but thankfully the only rain at this Manhattan outdoor venue was the shower of hits they brought, including "Love My Way," "The Ghost in You," "Pretty in Pink," "Heaven," "Heartbreak Beat," "Mr Jones," "Dumb Waiters," and more, not to mention songs from their terrific 2020 comeback album for which the tour is named. Watch video of a few songs from their performance below.
Making this tour even better is special guests X, who are still touring with their original lineup after 40+ years and brought their own catalog of classics with them, including including "Los Angeles," "True Love," "I Must Not Think Bad Thoughts," "White Girl," "Your Phone's Off the Hook, But You're Not," "Nausea," "Motel Room in My Bed" and more.
Check out photos from the whole night by Ryan Muir, plus Psychedelic Furs and X's setlists, below.
SETLIST: The Psychedelic Furs @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 7/15/2022
I Wanna Sleep With You
Mr. Jones
You'll Be Mine
Dumb Waiters
The Boy That Invented Rock & Roll
Wrong Train
Imitation of Christ
The Ghost in You
President Gas
Pretty in Pink
This'll Never Be Like Love
No‐One
Ash Wednesday
Love My Way
Heaven
Encore:
Heartbreak Beat
India
SETLIST: X @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 7/15/2022
Your Phone's Off the Hook, But You're Not
Free
Because I Do
The Hungry Wolf
ALPHABETLAND
White Girl
Dancing With Tears in My Eyes
Come Back to Me
I Must Not Think Bad Thoughts
It's Who You Know
Water & Wine
Goodbye Year, Goodbye
True Love
Los Angeles
Nausea
Sugarlight
Motel Room in My Bed
Soul Kitchen