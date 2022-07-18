The Psychedelic Furs and X played @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 (pics, setlist, video)

The Psychedelic Furs brought their Made of Rain tour to The Rooftop at Pier 17 on Friday (7/15). The weather in NYC over the weekend was soggy, but thankfully the only rain at this Manhattan outdoor venue was the shower of hits they brought, including "Love My Way," "The Ghost in You," "Pretty in Pink," "Heaven," "Heartbreak Beat," "Mr Jones," "Dumb Waiters," and more, not to mention songs from their terrific 2020 comeback album for which the tour is named. Watch video of a few songs from their performance below.

Making this tour even better is special guests X, who are still touring with their original lineup after 40+ years and brought their own catalog of classics with them, including including "Los Angeles," "True Love," "I Must Not Think Bad Thoughts," "White Girl," "Your Phone's Off the Hook, But You're Not," "Nausea," "Motel Room in My Bed" and more.

Check out photos from the whole night by Ryan Muir, plus Psychedelic Furs and X's setlists, below.

SETLIST: The Psychedelic Furs @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 7/15/2022

I Wanna Sleep With You

Mr. Jones

You'll Be Mine

Dumb Waiters

The Boy That Invented Rock & Roll

Wrong Train

Imitation of Christ

The Ghost in You

President Gas

Pretty in Pink

This'll Never Be Like Love

No‐One

Ash Wednesday

Love My Way

Heaven

Encore:

Heartbreak Beat

India

SETLIST: X @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 7/15/2022

Your Phone's Off the Hook, But You're Not

Free

Because I Do

The Hungry Wolf

ALPHABETLAND

White Girl

Dancing With Tears in My Eyes

Come Back to Me

I Must Not Think Bad Thoughts

It's Who You Know

Water & Wine

Goodbye Year, Goodbye

True Love

Los Angeles

Nausea

Sugarlight

Motel Room in My Bed

Soul Kitchen