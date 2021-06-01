The Psychedelic Furs announce 2021 ‘Made of Rain’ tour

The Psychedelic Furs released Made of Rain, their first new album in 29 years, last year, and now that things are getting back to normal, they'll be promoting it on tour this fall. A few weeks ago they announced a NYC show at the Apollo Theatre on November 13, and now the full tour has been announced.

The band will play Indianapolis, Chicago, Milwaukee and Buffalo in September before heading across the Atlantic for a few UK dates. The North American tour will resume on October 15 in Scottsdale, AZ and includes shows in Tucson, Santa Fe, Houston, Dallas, Austin, New Orleans, Ft Lauderdale, Clearwater, Orlando, Ponte Vedra Beach, Charlotte, Carrboro, York, Tarrytown, New Haven, Phoenixville, Atlantic City, Beverly (MA), Northampton, Montclair, NJ (Wellmont Theater on 11/17), Huntington, NY (The Paramount on 11/19) and Albany. There are no West Coast dates yet, and most shows are with former Spacehog frontman Royston Langston.

Tickets for Wellmont Theater, The Paramount and the rest of the just-announced dates go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10 AM local with various presales starting beforehand. Tickets for the Apollo show are on sale now. All tour dates are listed below.

THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS - MADE OF RAIN TOUR 2021

SEPTEMBER

15 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

16 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre

17 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest

19 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

27 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

28 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City

29 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3

OCTOBER

01 – Manchester, UK – Academy 2

02 - Liverpool, UK – O2 Academy

03 - London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

05 - Cambridge, UK – Cambridge Junction

15 – Scottsdale, AZ – Showroom at Talking Stick Resort

16 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre w/ Royston Langston

17 – Santa Fe, NM – Lensic Performing Arts Center w/ Royston Langston

19 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall w/ Royston Langston

20 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater w/ Royston Langston

21 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin w/ Royston Langston

23 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s w/ Royston Langston

27 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live w/ Royston Langston

29 – Clearwater, FL – Bilheimer Capitol Theatre w/ Royston Langston

30 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando w/ Royston Langston

31 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall w/ Royston Langston

NOVEMBER

2 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre w/ Royston Langston

3 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle w/ Royston Langston

5 – York, PA – Appell Center for the Performing Arts - Strand Theatre w/ Royston Langston

7 – Tarrytown, NY – Tarrytown Music Hall w/ Royston Langston

9 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall w/ Royston Langston

10 – Phoenixville, PA – Colonial Theatre w/ Royston Langston

12 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino w/ Royston Langston

13 – New York, NY – Apollo Theater w/ Royston Langston

14 – Beverly, MA – The Cabot w/ Royston Langston

16 – Northampton, MA – Academy of Music w/ Royston Langston

17 – Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theater w/ Royston Langston

19 – Huntington, NY – Paramount w/ Royston Langston

20 – Albany, NY – Empire Live w/ Royston Langston