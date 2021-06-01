The Psychedelic Furs announce 2021 ‘Made of Rain’ tour
The Psychedelic Furs released Made of Rain, their first new album in 29 years, last year, and now that things are getting back to normal, they'll be promoting it on tour this fall. A few weeks ago they announced a NYC show at the Apollo Theatre on November 13, and now the full tour has been announced.
The band will play Indianapolis, Chicago, Milwaukee and Buffalo in September before heading across the Atlantic for a few UK dates. The North American tour will resume on October 15 in Scottsdale, AZ and includes shows in Tucson, Santa Fe, Houston, Dallas, Austin, New Orleans, Ft Lauderdale, Clearwater, Orlando, Ponte Vedra Beach, Charlotte, Carrboro, York, Tarrytown, New Haven, Phoenixville, Atlantic City, Beverly (MA), Northampton, Montclair, NJ (Wellmont Theater on 11/17), Huntington, NY (The Paramount on 11/19) and Albany. There are no West Coast dates yet, and most shows are with former Spacehog frontman Royston Langston.
Tickets for Wellmont Theater, The Paramount and the rest of the just-announced dates go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10 AM local with various presales starting beforehand. Tickets for the Apollo show are on sale now. All tour dates are listed below.
THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS - MADE OF RAIN TOUR 2021
SEPTEMBER
15 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue
16 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre
17 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest
19 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
27 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy
28 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City
29 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3
OCTOBER
01 – Manchester, UK – Academy 2
02 - Liverpool, UK – O2 Academy
03 - London, UK – Royal Albert Hall
05 - Cambridge, UK – Cambridge Junction
15 – Scottsdale, AZ – Showroom at Talking Stick Resort
16 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre w/ Royston Langston
17 – Santa Fe, NM – Lensic Performing Arts Center w/ Royston Langston
19 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall w/ Royston Langston
20 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater w/ Royston Langston
21 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin w/ Royston Langston
23 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s w/ Royston Langston
27 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live w/ Royston Langston
29 – Clearwater, FL – Bilheimer Capitol Theatre w/ Royston Langston
30 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando w/ Royston Langston
31 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall w/ Royston Langston
NOVEMBER
2 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre w/ Royston Langston
3 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle w/ Royston Langston
5 – York, PA – Appell Center for the Performing Arts - Strand Theatre w/ Royston Langston
7 – Tarrytown, NY – Tarrytown Music Hall w/ Royston Langston
9 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall w/ Royston Langston
10 – Phoenixville, PA – Colonial Theatre w/ Royston Langston
12 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino w/ Royston Langston
13 – New York, NY – Apollo Theater w/ Royston Langston
14 – Beverly, MA – The Cabot w/ Royston Langston
16 – Northampton, MA – Academy of Music w/ Royston Langston
17 – Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theater w/ Royston Langston
19 – Huntington, NY – Paramount w/ Royston Langston
20 – Albany, NY – Empire Live w/ Royston Langston