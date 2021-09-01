The Psychedelic Furs share new song “Evergreen” ahead of fall tour
The Psychedelic Furs have shared a new song, "Evergreen." Slinky, icy and purposeful, "Evergreen" has all the essential elements of a P-Furs track: drama, atmosphere, a big chorus and Richard Butler's distinctive vocals. The song is from the same sessions as last year's comeback Made of Rain, and Butler says “‘Evergreen’ is something that we did while we were putting together Made Of Rain. It’s a song about memory and the passing of time.”
Having had to reschedule their tour a few times since the pandemic, The Psychedelic Furs are finally going to get to take Made of Rain on the road, beginning September 15 in Indianapolis and including NY-area shows at Harlem's Apollo Theater on 11/13, NJ's Wellmont Theater on 11/17, and Long Island's The Paramount on 11/19.
All dates are listed below.
Former Psychedelic Furs guitarist John Ashton was diagnosed with Stage IV prostate cancer earlier this summer and a GoFundMe has been set up to help cover medical expenses.
PSYCHEDELIC FURS - 2021 TOUR DATES
9/15 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue
9/16 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre
9/17 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest
9/19 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
9/27 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy
9/28 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City
9/29 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3
10/01 – Manchester, UK – Academy 2
10/02 – Liverpool, UK – O2 Academy
10/03 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall
10/05 – Cambridge, UK – Cambridge Junction
10/15 – Scottsdale, AZ – Showroom at Talking Stick Resort
10/16 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
10/17 – Santa Fe, NM – Lensic Performing Arts Center
10/19 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
10/20 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
10/21 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin
10/23 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s
10/27 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
10/29 – Clearwater, FL – Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
10/30 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando
10/31 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
11/02 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre
11/03 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
11/05 – York, PA – Appell Center for the Performing Arts – Strand Theatre
11/07 – Tarrytown, NY – Tarrytown Music Hall
11/09 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
11/10 – Phoenixville, PA – Colonial Theatre
11/12 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
11/13 – New York, NY – Apollo Theater
11/14 – Beverly, MA – The Cabot
11/16 – Northampton, MA – Academy of Music
11/17 – Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theater
11/19 – Huntington, NY – Paramount
11/20 – Albany, NY – Empire Live