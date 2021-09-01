The Psychedelic Furs share new song “Evergreen” ahead of fall tour

The Psychedelic Furs have shared a new song, "Evergreen." Slinky, icy and purposeful, "Evergreen" has all the essential elements of a P-Furs track: drama, atmosphere, a big chorus and Richard Butler's distinctive vocals. The song is from the same sessions as last year's comeback Made of Rain, and Butler says “‘Evergreen’ is something that we did while we were putting together Made Of Rain. It’s a song about memory and the passing of time.”

Having had to reschedule their tour a few times since the pandemic, The Psychedelic Furs are finally going to get to take Made of Rain on the road, beginning September 15 in Indianapolis and including NY-area shows at Harlem's Apollo Theater on 11/13, NJ's Wellmont Theater on 11/17, and Long Island's The Paramount on 11/19.

All dates are listed below.

Former Psychedelic Furs guitarist John Ashton was diagnosed with Stage IV prostate cancer earlier this summer and a GoFundMe has been set up to help cover medical expenses.

PSYCHEDELIC FURS - 2021 TOUR DATES

9/15 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

9/16 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre

9/17 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest

9/19 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

9/27 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

9/28 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City

9/29 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3

10/01 – Manchester, UK – Academy 2

10/02 – Liverpool, UK – O2 Academy

10/03 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

10/05 – Cambridge, UK – Cambridge Junction

10/15 – Scottsdale, AZ – Showroom at Talking Stick Resort

10/16 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

10/17 – Santa Fe, NM – Lensic Performing Arts Center

10/19 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

10/20 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

10/21 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin

10/23 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s

10/27 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

10/29 – Clearwater, FL – Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

10/30 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando

10/31 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

11/02 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre

11/03 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

11/05 – York, PA – Appell Center for the Performing Arts – Strand Theatre

11/07 – Tarrytown, NY – Tarrytown Music Hall

11/09 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

11/10 – Phoenixville, PA – Colonial Theatre

11/12 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

11/13 – New York, NY – Apollo Theater

11/14 – Beverly, MA – The Cabot

11/16 – Northampton, MA – Academy of Music

11/17 – Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theater

11/19 – Huntington, NY – Paramount

11/20 – Albany, NY – Empire Live