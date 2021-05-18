The Psychedelic Furs touring in support of ‘Made of Rain,’ add NYC show at Apollo Theatre

The Psychedelic Furs released their first new album in 29 years, Made of Rain, last year, but because of the pandemic they haven't been able to tour supporting it. That's set to change later this year, as the band has announced some fall shows. They'll play Milwaukee, WI festival Summerfest on September 17, followed by a run of UK dates through October. In November, they'll return to North America for an NYC show at Apollo Theater on November 13. Royston Langdon of Spacehog opens, and tickets go on sale Friday 5/21 at 12 PM ET, with various presales beginning on Thursday 5/20 at 10 AM ET.

See all dates, and stream Made of Rain, below.

THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS: 2021 TOUR

September 17, 2021 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest

September 24, 2021 Kingston Upon Thames, UK Banquet Records - Q&A Session

September 27, 2021 Bristol, UK O2 Academy Bristol

September 28, 2021 Nottingham, UK Rock City

September 29, 2021 Glasgow, UK Glasgow SWG3

October 1, 2021 Manchester, UK Manchester Academy 2

October 2, 2021 Liverpool, UK O2 Academy Liverpool

October 3, 2021 London, UK Royal Albert Hall

October 5, 2021 Cambridge, UK Cambridge Junction

November 13, 2021 New York, NY Apollo Theater