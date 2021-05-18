The Psychedelic Furs touring in support of ‘Made of Rain,’ add NYC show at Apollo Theatre
The Psychedelic Furs released their first new album in 29 years, Made of Rain, last year, but because of the pandemic they haven't been able to tour supporting it. That's set to change later this year, as the band has announced some fall shows. They'll play Milwaukee, WI festival Summerfest on September 17, followed by a run of UK dates through October. In November, they'll return to North America for an NYC show at Apollo Theater on November 13. Royston Langdon of Spacehog opens, and tickets go on sale Friday 5/21 at 12 PM ET, with various presales beginning on Thursday 5/20 at 10 AM ET.
See all dates, and stream Made of Rain, below.
THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS: 2021 TOUR
September 17, 2021 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest
September 24, 2021 Kingston Upon Thames, UK Banquet Records - Q&A Session
September 27, 2021 Bristol, UK O2 Academy Bristol
September 28, 2021 Nottingham, UK Rock City
September 29, 2021 Glasgow, UK Glasgow SWG3
October 1, 2021 Manchester, UK Manchester Academy 2
October 2, 2021 Liverpool, UK O2 Academy Liverpool
October 3, 2021 London, UK Royal Albert Hall
October 5, 2021 Cambridge, UK Cambridge Junction
November 13, 2021 New York, NY Apollo Theater