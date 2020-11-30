The Quietus’ Top 100 Albums of 2020
Thanksgiving is over and there's just a month left in 2020, so you know what that means: more and more year-end lists are on the way. Here's a top 100 from The Quietus (presented in association with Norman Records). As always, The Quietus' list has some of the albums that most of these lists have (Charli XCX, Sufjan Stevens, Yves Tumor, Róisín Murphy, Dua Lipa, Destroyer, Perfume Genius, Sault, etc), but for the most part, it's a very eclectic list and you're likely to discover something you haven't heard yet. It's full of unique choices from all across the musical spectrum, from rap to punk to metal to electronic to ambient to jazz and beyond. Check out the full list below and read their commentary on each pick here.
The Quietus' Top 100 Albums of 2020
100. Pharaoh Overlord - 6
99. Nyx Nótt - Aux Pieds De La Nuit
98. Luminous Bodies - Nah Nah Nah Yeh Yeh Yeh
97. Sun Ra Arkestra - Swirling
96. Potter Payper - Training Day 3
95. Magik Markers - 2020
94. Wire - Mind Hive
93. Aksak Maboul - Figures
92. Satan - Toutes Ces Horreurs
91. Haq123 - Evil Spirits Who Prowl About The World Seeking The Ruin Of Souls
90. East Man - Prole Art Threat
89. Regis - Hidden In This Is The Light That You Miss
88. Nines - Crabs In A Bucke
87. Jam City - Pillowland
86. Dale Cornish - Thug Ambient
85. Pyrrhon - Abscess Time
84. Lucrecia Dalt - No Era Sólida
83. Liv.e - Couldn't Wait To Tell You...
82. Shit And Shine - Malibu Liquor Store
81. The Homesick - The Big Exercise
80. Laylow - Trinity
79. Geld - Beyond The Floor
78. Datblygu - Cwm Gwagle
77. Susan Alcorn - Pedernal
76. Memnon Sa - World Serpent
75. Arca - KiCK i
74. Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs - Viscerals
73. Dead Meat - The End Of Their World Is Coming
72. Harry Pussy - Superstar
71. Charli XCX - how i’m feeling now
70. Emma Ruth Rundle & Thou - May Our Chambers Be Full
69. Jerskin Fendrix - Winterreise
68. Mariam Rezaei - SKEEN
67. Nídia - Não Fales Nela Que A Mentes
66. Deerhoof - Future Teenage Cave Artists
65. Antonina Nowacka - Lamunan
64. Lorenzo Senni - Scacco Matto
63. Closed Circuits - Returner
62. clipping. - Visions Of Bodies Being Burned
61. Sufjan Stevens - The Ascension
60. Yves Tumor - Heaven To A Tortured Mind
59. Róisín Murphy - Róisín Machine
58. Sun Araw - Rock Sutra
57. Delphine Dora - L'Inattingible
56. Nate Wooley - Seven Storey Mountain VI
55. More Eaze & Claire Rousay - if i don't let myself be happy now then when?
54. Black Curse - Endless Wound
53. J Hus - Big Conspiracy
52. Sarah Davachi - Cantus, Descant
51. Jennifer Walshe - A Late Anthology Of Early Music Vol. 1: Ancient To Renaissance
50. Blóm - Flower Violence
49. Katie Gately - Loom
48. Junglepussy - Jp4
47. Still House Plants - Fast Edit
46. Young Knives - Barbarians
45. Baxter Dury - The Night Chancers
44. Teleplasmiste - To Kiss Earth Goodbye
43. Bill Callahan - Gold Record
42. Lamin Fofana - Blues
41. Heather Leigh - Glory Days
40. Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia
39. Destroyer - Have We Met
38. DJ Python - Mas Amable
37. Headie One - Edna
36. Kylie - DISCO
35. Mary Lattimore - Silver Ladders
34. Oranssi Pazuzu - Mestarin Kynsi
33. Shirley Collins - Heart’s Ease
32. Algiers - There Is No Year
31. Phantom Posse - Forever Underground
30. Ana Roxanne - Because Of A Flower
29. MXLX - Serpent
28. Meridian Brothers - Cumbia Siglo XXI
27. Jeff Parker & The New Breed - Suite For Max Brown
26. Hen Ogledd - Free Humans
25. upsammy - Zoom
24. Howie Lee - 7 Weapons Series
23. Beatrice Dillon - Workaround
22. Horse Lords - The Common Task
21. Perfume Genius - Set My Heart On Fire Immediately
20. Annie - Dark Hearts
19. Sex Swing - Type II
18. Keeley Forsyth - Debris
17. Sault - Untitled (Rise)
16. Richard Skelton - These Charms May Be Sung Over A Wound
15. Duma - Duma
14. Land Trance - First Seance
13. Autechre - SIGN
12. Einstürzende Neubauten - Alles In Allem
11. Alison Cotton - Only Darkness Now
10. Nazar - Guerrilla
9. Pa Salieu - Send Them To Coventry
8. Nadine Shah - Kitchen Sink
7. Squarepusher - Be Up A Hello
6. Duval Timothy - Help
5. UKAEA - Energy Is Forever
4. Lyra Pramuk - Fountain
3. Special Interest - The Passion Of
2. The Soft Pink Truth - Shall We Go On Sinning So That Grace May Increase?
1. Hey Colossus - Dances / Curses