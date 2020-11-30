Thanksgiving is over and there's just a month left in 2020, so you know what that means: more and more year-end lists are on the way. Here's a top 100 from The Quietus (presented in association with Norman Records). As always, The Quietus' list has some of the albums that most of these lists have (Charli XCX, Sufjan Stevens, Yves Tumor, Róisín Murphy, Dua Lipa, Destroyer, Perfume Genius, Sault, etc), but for the most part, it's a very eclectic list and you're likely to discover something you haven't heard yet. It's full of unique choices from all across the musical spectrum, from rap to punk to metal to electronic to ambient to jazz and beyond. Check out the full list below and read their commentary on each pick here.

The Quietus' Top 100 Albums of 2020

100. Pharaoh Overlord - 6

99. Nyx Nótt - Aux Pieds De La Nuit

98. Luminous Bodies - Nah Nah Nah Yeh Yeh Yeh

97. Sun Ra Arkestra - Swirling

96. Potter Payper - Training Day 3

95. Magik Markers - 2020

94. Wire - Mind Hive

93. Aksak Maboul - Figures

92. Satan - Toutes Ces Horreurs

91. Haq123 - Evil Spirits Who Prowl About The World Seeking The Ruin Of Souls

90. East Man - Prole Art Threat

89. Regis - Hidden In This Is The Light That You Miss

88. Nines - Crabs In A Bucke

87. Jam City - Pillowland

86. Dale Cornish - Thug Ambient

85. Pyrrhon - Abscess Time

84. Lucrecia Dalt - No Era Sólida

83. Liv.e - Couldn't Wait To Tell You...

82. Shit And Shine - Malibu Liquor Store

81. The Homesick - The Big Exercise

80. Laylow - Trinity

79. Geld - Beyond The Floor

78. Datblygu - Cwm Gwagle

77. Susan Alcorn - Pedernal

76. Memnon Sa - World Serpent

75. Arca - KiCK i

74. Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs - Viscerals

73. Dead Meat - The End Of Their World Is Coming

72. Harry Pussy - Superstar

71. Charli XCX - how i’m feeling now

70. Emma Ruth Rundle & Thou - May Our Chambers Be Full

69. Jerskin Fendrix - Winterreise

68. Mariam Rezaei - SKEEN

67. Nídia - Não Fales Nela Que A Mentes

66. Deerhoof - Future Teenage Cave Artists

65. Antonina Nowacka - Lamunan

64. Lorenzo Senni - Scacco Matto

63. Closed Circuits - Returner

62. clipping. - Visions Of Bodies Being Burned

61. Sufjan Stevens - The Ascension

60. Yves Tumor - Heaven To A Tortured Mind

59. Róisín Murphy - Róisín Machine

58. Sun Araw - Rock Sutra

57. Delphine Dora - L'Inattingible

56. Nate Wooley - Seven Storey Mountain VI

55. More Eaze & Claire Rousay - if i don't let myself be happy now then when?

54. Black Curse - Endless Wound

53. J Hus - Big Conspiracy

52. Sarah Davachi - Cantus, Descant

51. Jennifer Walshe - A Late Anthology Of Early Music Vol. 1: Ancient To Renaissance

50. Blóm - Flower Violence

49. Katie Gately - Loom

48. Junglepussy - Jp4

47. Still House Plants - Fast Edit

46. Young Knives - Barbarians

45. Baxter Dury - The Night Chancers

44. Teleplasmiste - To Kiss Earth Goodbye

43. Bill Callahan - Gold Record

42. Lamin Fofana - Blues

41. Heather Leigh - Glory Days

40. Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia

39. Destroyer - Have We Met

38. DJ Python - Mas Amable

37. Headie One - Edna

36. Kylie - DISCO

35. Mary Lattimore - Silver Ladders

34. Oranssi Pazuzu - Mestarin Kynsi

33. Shirley Collins - Heart’s Ease

32. Algiers - There Is No Year

31. Phantom Posse - Forever Underground

30. Ana Roxanne - Because Of A Flower

29. MXLX - Serpent

28. Meridian Brothers - Cumbia Siglo XXI

27. Jeff Parker & The New Breed - Suite For Max Brown

26. Hen Ogledd - Free Humans

25. upsammy - Zoom

24. Howie Lee - 7 Weapons Series

23. Beatrice Dillon - Workaround

22. Horse Lords - The Common Task

21. Perfume Genius - Set My Heart On Fire Immediately

20. Annie - Dark Hearts

19. Sex Swing - Type II

18. Keeley Forsyth - Debris

17. Sault - Untitled (Rise)

16. Richard Skelton - These Charms May Be Sung Over A Wound

15. Duma - Duma

14. Land Trance - First Seance

13. Autechre - SIGN

12. Einstürzende Neubauten - Alles In Allem

11. Alison Cotton - Only Darkness Now

10. Nazar - Guerrilla

9. Pa Salieu - Send Them To Coventry

8. Nadine Shah - Kitchen Sink

7. Squarepusher - Be Up A Hello

6. Duval Timothy - Help

5. UKAEA - Energy Is Forever

4. Lyra Pramuk - Fountain

3. Special Interest - The Passion Of

2. The Soft Pink Truth - Shall We Go On Sinning So That Grace May Increase?

1. Hey Colossus - Dances / Curses