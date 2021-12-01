The Quietus’ Top 100 Albums of 2021

Today's a big day for End of Year lists. NPR posted its Albums of 2021, as did Gorilla Vs Bear (plus Spotify Wrapped is out), and now here's UK site The Quietus. Champions of the challenging, the eccentric and the outliers, The Quietus always have a unique list, with less of the usual suspects than most. Yes, The Weather Station, Little Simz, Turnstile, Low, Dry Cleaning, and Japanese Breakfast are here but so are less ubiquitous artists like Divide and Dissolve, Scotch Reflex, The Bug, Ben LaMar Gay, Tomaga, My Bloody Sex Party, Hedvig Mollestad, Space Afrika, and Jeff Parker. There's also Sleaford Mods, Dean Blunt, audiobooks, Part Chimp, Converge & Chelsea Wolfe, At the Gates, black midi, Squid, Black Country New Road, Liars, Loraine James, aya, Tirzah, and more.

Check out The Quietus' Albums of 2021 list, and stream their #1, below, and read more about their selections here.

Quietus Albums Of The Year 2021

100: Celestial – I Had Too Much To Dream Last Night

99: Marco Shuttle – Cobalt Desert Oasis

98: Low – HEY WHAT

97: LoneLady – Former Things

96: Ruth Mascelli – A Night At The Baths

95: Senyawa – Alkisah

94: Mdou Moctar – Afrique Victime

93: Turnstile – GLOW ON

92: Antonina Nowacka – Vocal Sketches From Oaxaca

91: Vanishing Twin – Ookii Gekkou

90: Angharad Davies – gwneud a gwneud eto / Do And Do Again

89: Fluisteraars – Gegrepen Door De Geest Der Zielsontluiking

88: Converge & Chelsea Wolfe – Bloodmoon: I

87: Perkins & Federwisch – One Dazzling Moment

86: The Altered Hours – Convertible

85: Taqbir – Victory Belongs To Those Who Fight For A Right Cause

84: My Bloody Sex Party – Vol. 2

83: Laura Cannell & Kate Ellis – May Sounds

82: Mirage – Mirage

81: Squid – Bright Green Field

80: Richard Youngs – CXXI

79: Hedvig Mollestad – Tempest Revisited

78: Snapped Ankles – Forest Of Your Problems

77: Koreless – Agor

76: Leather Rats – No Live 'Til Leather '98

75: Jorja Chalmers – Midnight Train

74: Bloody Head – The Temple Pillars Dissolve Into The Clouds

73: Ursula Sereghy – OK Box

72: GNOD – La Mort Du Sens

71: At The Gates – The Nightmare Of Being

70: Vapour Theories – Celestial Scuzz

69: Jeff Parker – Forfolks

68: Jane Weaver – Flock

67: Rien Virgule – La Consolation Des Violettes

66: Aging ~ Land Trance – Embassy Nocturnes

65: Clairo – Sling

64: Helm – Axis

63: Claire Rousay – a softer focus

62: Manic Street Preachers – The Ultra Vivid Lament

61: Sylvie Courvoisier & Mary Halvorson – Searching For The Disappeared Hour

60: Årabrot – Norwegian Gothic

59: NONEXISTENT – NONEXISTENT

58: William Parker – Mayan Space Station

57: Time Binding Ensemble – Nothing New Under The Sun

56: Max Syedtollan / Plus-Minus Ensemble – Four Assignments

55: Slikback – MELT

54: Goodbye World – At Death's Door

53: Andy Stott – Never The Right Time

52: Oliver Leith – 'Me Hollywood'

51: Frog Of Earth – Frog Of Earth

50: Melvins – Working With God

49: Succumb – XXI

48: Ruth Goller – Skylla

47: Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee

46: Rufus Isabel Elliot – A/am/ams (come ashore, turn over)

45: Hawthonn – Earth Mirror

44: Erika de Casier – Sensational

43: Godspeed You! Black Emperor – G_d's Pee At STATE'S END!

42: ---__--___ ‎– The Heart Pumps Kool-Aid

41: Dry Cleaning – New Long Leg

40: Ed Dowie – The Obvious I

39: Grouper – Shade

38: Shackleton – Departing Like Rivers

37: Skee Mask – Pool

36: Shirley Collins – Crowlink

35: Space Afrika – Honest Labour

34: Black Country, New Road – For The First Time

33: Kìzis – Tidibàbide / Turn

32: ioulus – oddkin

31: Rochelle Jordan – Play With The Changes

30: Part Chimp – Drool

29: HARD FEELINGS – HARD FEELINGS

28: The Transcendence Orchestra – All Skies Have Sounded

27: Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

26: Joy Orbison – still slipping vol. 1

25: MICROCORPS – XMIT

24: Ben LaMar Gay – Open Arms To Open Us

23: audiobooks – Astro Tough

22: Eris Drew – Quivering In Time

21: Natalia Beylis & Eimear Reidy – Whose Woods These Are

20: black midi – Cavalcade

19: Rắn Cạp Đuôi – Ngủ Ngày Ngay Ngày Tận Thế

18: Arab Strap – As Days Get Dark

17: Tirzah – Colourgrade

16: Tomaga – Intimate Immensity

15: L'Rain – Fatigue

14: The Armed – ULTRAPOP

13: Divide And Dissolve – Gas Lit

12: Liars – The Apple Drop

11: Tanz Mein Herz – Quattro

10: Gazelle Twin & NYX – Deep England

9: Sleaford Mods – Spare Ribs

8: Scotch Rolex – Tewari

7: Richard Dawson & Circle – Henki

6: Loraine James – Reflection

5: William Doyle – Great Spans Of Muddy Time

4: The Weather Station – Ignorance

3: Dean Blunt – Black Metal 2

2: aya – im hole

1: The Bug – Fire