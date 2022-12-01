The Quietus’ Top 100 Albums of 2022

Year-end list season continues with The Quietus, who just published their list of the top 100 albums of 2022. As always, it's very genre-diverse and ranges from very obscure acts to the biggest pop stars in the world. You're always bound to discover something new on The Quietus' lists, which this year includes records by Autopsy, Digga D, 50 Foot Wave, black midi, Loraine James, Matmos, Hudson Mohawke, Huerco S, Blut Aus Nord, Death's Dynamic Shroud, Kode9, Pink Mountaintops, Ethel Cain, Saba, Rosalía, Beyoncé, Aldous Harding, Fontaines D.C., Shygirl, Mitski, Kelly Lee Owens, Sofie Birch & Antonina Nowacka, Wu-Lu, Working Men's Club, FKA twigs, Porridge Radio, Loop, Kali Malone, Sarah Davachi, Oren Ambarchi/Johan Berthling/Andreas Werliin, Wormrot, and more. Here's their top 25:

25. Mary Halvorson – Amaryllis / Belladonna

24. Special Interest – Endure

23. Bill Orcutt – Music For Four Guitars

22. One More Grain – Beans On Toast With Pythagoras

21. EROS – A Southern Code

20. Persher – Man With The Magic Soap

19. Big Joanie – Back Home

18. Real Lies – Lad Ash

17. Suede – Autofiction

16. Horse Lords – Comradely Objects

15. Claire Rousay – Everything Perfect Is Already Here

14. SCUDFM – INNIT

13. The Soft Pink Truth – Is It Going To Get Any Deeper Than This?

12. Moundabout – Flowers Rot, Bring Me Stones

11. Širom – The Liquified Throne Of Simplicity

10. Oren Ambarchi – Shebang

9. Emeka Ogboh – 6°30'33.372"N 3°22'.66"E

8. The Ephemeron Loop – Psychonautic Escapism

7. Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

6. Sea Power – Everything Was Forever

5. Decius – Decius Vol. I

4. Richard Dawson – The Ruby Cord

3. caroline – caroline

2. Diamanda Galás – Broken Gargoyles

1. Jockstrap – I Love You Jennifer B

Read the full list with commentary on each pick here.