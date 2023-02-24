The Raging Nathans & Mikey Erg releasing a split (stream a track from each)

Here's a very cool punk split 7" on the way: Dayton, Ohio's The Raging Nathans and NJ's Mikey Erg Bnad will release Gauntlet of Knives on March 17 via Rad Girlfriend Records and Iron Fest Records. The title and artwork are both courtesy of Guided by Voices' Robert Pollard, and it's got two songs from each band; Raging Nathans' tracks are unreleased songs from the sessions for last year's Still Spitting Blood and Mikey's are brand new. We're premiering one from each right now, the Nathans' "Spring Cleaning" and Mikey's "Drinks With Margaret," and both are exactly the kind of catchy, no-frills rippers that you expect from these two. Check out both below.

The Raging Nathans have a tour coming up, including a headlining show at Brooklyn Monarch on April 3 with Heavy Lag and Living Room. Mikey's got just one show coming up in Philly at the moment. All dates for both artists are listed below.

The Raging Nathans -- 2023 Tour Dates

February 25th - Maryville, TN @ The Bird & The Book w/ Rough Dreams, Reckless Threat, Second Self

March 28 - Champaign, IL @ The Space

w/The Queers, Suzi Moon

March 29 - Covington, KY @ Madison Live

March 30 - Louisville, KY @ Magnolia Bar

March 31 - Dayton, OH @ Blind Bob’s

April 1 - Akron, OH @ Buzzbin

April 2 - Rochester, NY @ The Bugjar

April 3 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Monarch

April 4 - New Haven, CT @ Cafe Nine

April 5 - Teaneck, NJ @ Debonair Music Hall

April 6 - Mechanicsburg, PA @ Lovedraft's

April 7 - Wilmington, DE @ Bar XIII

April 8 - Northampton, PA @ Gin Mill

April 9 - Washington, DC @Slash Run

April 10 - Raleigh, NC @ Pour House Music Hall

April 11 - Wilmington, NC @ Reggies 42nd St Tavern

April 12 - Charleston, SC @ Tin Roof

April 13 - Greenville, SC @ Radio Room

April 14 - Jonesboro, GA @ Furnace 41

April 15 - Birmingham, AL @ The Nick

May 13th Toledo, OH @ Black Swamp Punk Fest

August 5th - Duffel, BE @ BRAKROCK

August 11th - Tolmin, SL @ PUNK ROCK HOLIDAY

August 28th - Newport, KY @ Southgate House w/ Belvedere

Mikey Erg -- 2023 Tour Dates

March 25 Philadelphia, PA @ The Ukranian