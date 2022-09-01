The Raging Nathans prep new LP ‘Still Spitting Blood,’ touring (stream “Nothing I Can Do”)

Dayton, Ohio punks The Raging Nathans are set to release their fifth album, Still Spitting Blood, on November 21 via Rad Girlfriend Records (pre-order). It was recorded by The Copyrights' Luke McNeil, and it offers up 10 songs in roughly 20 minutes, including lead single "Nothing I Can Do."

"I was listening to the Clash and Stiff Little Fingers a lot and I really wanted to write a '77 style UK punk song so I tried to take parts of those style of bands and we ended up with this," the band's Nick Hamby tells us. "The song is about people with a narrow world view." You can definitely hear those classic '70s punk vibes coming through loud and clear, and this driving, anthemic, no-frills song does justice to that era without sounding overtly retro. It's a ripper, and you can hear it below.

The Raging Nathans also have upcoming tour dates, including The Fest, the Ohio edition of Hawthorne Heights' Is For Lovers, Omaha's Punk Rock BBQ, and gigs with H2O, A Wilhelm Scream, and more. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

Head In A Hole

And You Know I Know

Fucked Olympia

Doubt

The Lime Pit

Still Spitting Blood

Nothing I Can Do

The Answer (Smoke 'Em)

Waste Of Time

This World

The Raging Nathans -- 2022 Tour Dates

9/1 - St. Louis, MO - @ Off Broadway

9/2 -Minneapolis, MN @ Mortimers

9/3 - Omaha, NE - @ Punk Rock BBQ w/DIRECT HIT! & more

9/4 - Tulsa, OK @ Whittier Bar

9/5 - San Antonio, TX - @ Dead End

9/6 - Harlingen, TX - @ Hop Shop

9/7 - Houston, TX - @ Black Magic Social Club

9/8 - Little Rock, AR @ Vinos

9/10 Cincinnati, Ohio is For Lovers Fest w/ DESCENDENTS, NEW FOUND GLORY, ETC...

9/12 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups w/ H2O

9/28 Cincinnati, OH @ Legends w/ A WILHELM SCREAM

10/31 FEST in Gainesville