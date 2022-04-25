The Range shares new grime-influenced song “Urethane,” adds new shows

The Range has shared a new single off his anticipated new album Mercury (due 6/10 via Domino). "Urethane" finds The Range going in a grime direction by sampling MIK’s “Ice Rink," and here's what he says about it:

The lyrics ‘last year man got left in the dark - cause man didn’t really have nothing to say’ hit me hard as I was feeling pretty left out and forgotten. I had moved from the thick of it in Brooklyn to rural Vermont, and in late winter 2019 and I felt like I had a mutually agreed upon separation from the world. Those lyrics were defiant to me and I liked that as a way of fighting back against that feeling.

The new song comes with an animated video directed by Stevie Gee and Essy May and produced by Blink Ink, and you can watch that below.

In addition to The Range's previously announced album release show happening at Brooklyn's Elsewhere Zone One on June 11, he also added West Coast dates at Oakland's Starline Social Club on June 17 and Los Angeles' Resident on June 18.