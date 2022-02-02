The Red Chord reunite, playing ‘Clients’ in full at Decibel Fest Philly

Massachusetts technical deathgrinders The Red Chord went on hiatus in 2015 (and members went on to play in Umbra Vitae with J Bannon and Sexless Marriage), but now they're back and just announced their first show in seven years, Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest: Philly. THey'll be performing their 2005 sophomore album Clients in full at the festival. Tickets go on sale Friday (2/4) at 10 AM.

The lineup also includes Cannibal Corpse, Candlemass (performing Epicus Doomicus Metallicus), Nuclear Assault (performing Game Over), Wolves in the Throne Room (performing Two Hunters), Voivod, Soul Glo, Full of Hell, The Silver, and more. Full lineup and more info here.

Stream Clients and watch a video from the album and a classic live video below...

Check out pics of The Red Chord at the now-defunct Brooklyn venue Public Assembly from 2010 (by Fred Pessaro) below...