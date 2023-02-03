The Reds, Pinks & Purples prep new LP (stream 2 tracks), touring with Destroyer

The Reds, Pinks & Purples, the prolific solo project of Glenn Donaldson (Skygreen Leopards, The Art Museums), have announced new album The Town That Cursed Your Name, that will be out March 24 via Slumberland. Glenn played every instrument on the album, apart from piano on one song, and dedicates the album to "everyone who ever tried to start a band in the Bay." The album art keeps with the doorfront facade series of all the other RPPs records, and you can check that out, along with the tracklist, below.

With the announcement comes the release of "Life in the Void," which takes things into fuzzier sonic territory than he usually goes, but still with the melancholic melodicism The Red Pinks and Purples are known for. As usual, fans of The Go-Betweens, The Field Mice, and Felt take note. Watch the video, and listen to "Too Late for an Early Grave," below.

Glenn will be opening Destroyer's solo tour in May that includes stops in CT, VT and Woodstock but no NYC shows currently. All dates are listed below.

reds pinks and purples the town that cursed your name loading...

The Town That Cursed Your Name:

1 Too Late for an Early Grave

2 Leave it all Behind

3 Life in the Void

4 Here Comes the Lunar Hand

5 Burning Sunflowers

6 Waiting on a Ghost to Haunt You

7 What is a Friend?

8 Mistakes (Too Many to Name)

9 Almost Changed

10 The Town That Cursed Your Name

11 I Still Owe You Everything

12 Break up the Band

THE REDS, PINKS & PURPLES - 2023 TOUR DATES:

Thu 2/16 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop *

Thu 5/4 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl #

Fri 5/5 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle #

Sat 5/6 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle #

Sun 5/7 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall #

Mon 5/8 - Baltimore, MA - Ottobar #

Tue 5/9 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom #

Thu 5/11 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground #

Fri 5/12 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios #

* = w/ Rex, Chime School

# = w/ Destroyer (solo)