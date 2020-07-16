The Replacements prep ‘Pleased to Meet Me” deluxe reissue w/ 29 unreleased tracks

Last year we got an alternate look at The Replacements' Don't Tell a Soul, including a lost and drastically different version of the album. Now they've just announced a deluxe reissue of the Mats' classic 1987 album Pleased to Meet Me which will be out October 9 via Rhino. It's a three-CD, one-vinyl-LP set featuring 29 tracks of unreleased material, including demos, rough mixes, and outtakes.

The first CD includes a newly remastered version of the original 11-track album, plus a selection of B-sides and a version of “Can’t Hardly Wait” that was remixed by Jimmy Iovine.

Disc 2 includes 15 demos, 11 of which are unreleased, that were recorded at Blackberry Way Studios in Minneapolis during the summer of 1986. Seven of them represent the last recordings made by the original lineup of The Replacements, before the group parted ways with guitarist Bob Stinson.

Disc 3 features 13 previously unreleased rough mixes by studio engineer John Hampton. It includes the majority of the songs from Pleased to Meet Me, plus non album tracks “Election Day” and “Birthday Gal.” These rough mixes are also on the vinyl album included in the set.

The box set also includes several unreleased tracks -- like Westerberg’s “Run For The Country” and “Learn How To Fail,” and Stinson’s “Trouble On The Way” -- as well as some outtakes that were previously included on the 1997 compilation All For Nothing/Nothing For All.

You can check out the full tracklist, and watch a trailer for the deluxe edition (and listen to the original album), below.

THE REPLACEMENTS - PLEASED TO MEET ME DELUXE EDITION

Disc One: Pleased to Meet Me (2020 Remaster) + Rare, Single-Only Tracks

1. “I.O.U.”

2. “Alex Chilton”

3. “I Don’t Know”

4. “Nightclub Jitters”

5. “The Ledge”

6. “Never Mind”

7. “Valentine”

8. “Shooting Dirty Pool”

9. “Red Red Wine”

10. “Skyway”

11. “Can’t Hardly Wait”

12. “Election Day”

13. “Jungle Rock”

14. “Route 66”

15. “Tossin’ n’ Turnin’”

16. “Cool Water”

17. “Can’t Hardly Wait” – Jimmy Iovine Remix

Disc Two: Blackberry Way Demos

1. “Bundle Up” – Demo

2. “Birthday Gal” – Demo

3. “I.O.U.” – Demo *

4. “Red Red Wine” – Demo *

5. “Photo” – Demo

6. “Time Is Killing Us��� – Demo *

7. “Valentine” – Demo

8. “Awake Tonight” – Demo *

9. “Hey Shadow” – Demo *

10. “I Don’t Know” – Demo *

11. “Kick It In” – Demo 1 *

12. “Shooting Dirty Pool” – Demo *

13. “Kick It In” – Demo 2 *

14. “All He Wants To Do Is Fish” – Demo *

15. “Even If It’s Cheap” – Demo *

Disc Three: Rough Mixes, Outtakes, & Alternates

1. “Valentine” – Rough Mix *

2. “Never Mind” – Rough Mix *

3. “Birthday Gal��� – Rough Mix *

4. “Alex Chilton” – Rough Mix *

5. “Election Day” – Rough Mix *

6. “Kick It In” – Rough Mix *

7. “Red Red Wine” – Rough Mix *

8. “The Ledge” – Rough Mix *

9. “I.O.U.” – Rough Mix *

10. “Can’t Hardly Wait” – Rough Mix *

11. “Nightclub Jitters” – Rough Mix *

12. “Skyway” – Rough Mix *

13. “Cool Water” – Rough Mix *

14. “Birthday Gal”

15. “Learn How To Fail” *

16. “Run For The Country” *

17. “All He Wants To Do Is Fish”

18. “I Can Help” – Outtake *

19. “Lift Your Skirt” *

20. “‘Til We’re Nude”

21. “Beer For Breakfast”

22. “Trouble On The Way” *

23. “I Don’t Know” – Outtake

LP Track Listing

Side A

1. “Valentine” – Rough Mix *

2. “Never Mind” – Rough Mix *

3. “Birthday Gal” – Rough Mix *

4. “Alex Chilton” – Rough Mix *

5. “Election Day” – Rough Mix *

6. “Kick It In” – Rough Mix *

Side B

1. “Red Red Wine” – Rough Mix *

2. “The Ledge” – Rough Mix *

3. “I.O.U.” – Rough Mix *

4. “Can’t Hardly Wait” – Rough Mix *

5. “Nightclub Jitters” – Rough Mix *

6. “Skyway” – Rough Mix *

7. “Cool Water” – Rough Mix *

* previously unreleased