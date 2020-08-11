The Replacements share “I Don’t Know” demo from upcoming ‘Pleased to Meet Me’ box set

The deluxe box set edition of The Replacements' 1987 album Pleased to Meet Me is out October 9 and features 29 previously unreleased tracks. One of those is this demo of "I Don't Know," one of the more raucous punk tracks on the album. The studio version is slicked up a little with a horn section, but this sounds like barroom 'Mats of Twin Tone, sloppy in all the right ways, while keeping that long midsection pause that was enough time to swig a beer or take a big drag on a cigarette.

Listen to that, and the studio version, below.