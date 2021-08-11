The Replacements’ ‘Sorry Ma I Forgot to Take Out the Trash’ getting deluxe 40th anniversary edition

The Replacements' debut album, 1981's Sorry Ma, Forgot To Take Out The Trash, is getting the Deluxe Edition reissue treatment for its 40th anniversary. It's out October 22 vi Rhino.

The 4-CD / 1-vinyl-LP set features 100 tracks, 67 of which have never been released before, including the bands first demos from 1980, and a professionally recorded show from 1981. The album has been remastered, and the box set also comes with rough mixes, alternate takes, and other demos from The Replacements' first year and a half together.

The vinyl album in the set is an alternate version of Sorry Ma titled Deliberate Noise which uses the the previously unreleased tracks from the album.

There are two versions of the reissue: the standard Deluxe Edition and a special bundle that comes with a 7" of "I'm in Trouble," as well as an "I Hate Music" bumper sticker, a reproduction of a flyer for a 7th St Entry show, and buttons.

Check out the packaging and the full Deluxe Edition tracklist, and listen to the 2008 Expanded Edition, below.

SORRY, MA FORGOT TO TAKE OUT THE TRASH (DELUXE EDITION)

Disc One: Original Album (2021 Remaster)

1. “Takin A Ride”

2. “Careless”

3. “Customer”

4. “Hangin Downtown”

5. “Kick Your Door Down”

6. “Otto”

7. “I Bought A Headache”

8. “Rattlesnake”

9. “I Hate Music”

10. “Johnny’s Gonna Die”

11. “Shiftless When Idle”

12. “More Cigarettes”

13. “Don’t Ask Why”

14. “Somethin To Dü”

15. “I’m In Trouble”

16. “Love You Till Friday”

17. “Shutup”

18. “Raised In The City”

19. “If Only You Were Lonely” – B-Side

Disc Two: Raised In The City – The Early Recordings

1. “Try Me” – Demo

2. “She’s Firm” – Demo

3. “Lookin For Ya” – Demo

4. “Raised In The City” – Demo

5. “Shutup” – Demo

6. “Don’t Turn Me Down” – Demo

7. “Shape Up” – Demo

8. “I Hate Music” – Studio Demo

9. “Careless” – Studio Demo

10. “Shutup” – Studio Demo

11. “Otto” – Studio Demo

12. “Get On The Stick” – Studio Demo

13. “Oh Baby” – Studio Demo

14. “Raised In The City” – Studio Demo

15. “Shiftless When Idle” – Studio Demo

16. “More Cigarettes” – Studio Demo

17. “You Ain’t Gotta Dance” – Studio Demo

18. “Don’t Turn Me Down” – Studio Demo

19. “Rattlesnake” – Basement Version

20. “Takin’ A Ride” – Basement Version

21. “Lie About Your Age” – Basement Version

22. “We’ll Get Drunk/Customer” – Basement Version

23. “Johnny Fast” – Basement Version

24. “Mistake” – Basement Version

25. Basement Jam - Rehearsal

Disc Three: Tape’s Rolling – Studio Outtakes, Alternates & Home Demos

1. “Careless” – Alternate Version

2. “Takin A Ride” – Alternate Version

3. “Shutup” – Alternate Version

4. “Otto” – Alternate Mix

5. “Raised In The City” – Alternate Version

6. “Rattlesnake” – Alternate Mix

7. “Love You Till Friday” – Alternate Version

8. “Customer” – Alternate Version

9. “Somethin To Dü” – Alternate Version

10. “Johnny’s Gonna Die” – Alternate Version

11. “I’m In Trouble” – Alternate Version

12. “I Hate Music” – Alternate Version

13. “We’ll Get Drunk”

14. “More Cigarettes” – Alternate Mix

15. “Get Lost” – Instrumental

16. “Hangin Downtown” – Alternate Version

17. “Shutup” – Alternate Version 2

18. “Somethin To Dü” – Alternate Version 2

19. “Don’t Ask Why” – Alternate Mix

20. “Kick Your Door Down” – Alternate Mix

21. “Love You Till Friday” – Alternate Mix

22. “Johnny’s Gonna Die” – Alternate Mix

23. “Like You” – Outtake

24. “Get Lost” – Outtake

25. “A Toe Needs A Shoe” – Outtake

26. “You’re Pretty When You’re Rude” – Solo Home Demo

27. “If Only You Were Lonely” – Working Version/Solo Home Demo

28. “Bad Worker” – Solo Home Demo

29. “You’re Getting Married” – Solo Home Demo

Disc Four: Unsuitable for Airplay – The Lost KFAI Concert (Live at the 7th St Entry, Minneapolis, MN, 1/23/81)

1. “Careless”

2. “Takin A Ride”

3. “Trouble Boys”

4. “Hangin Downtown”

5. “Like You”

6. “Off Your Pants”

7. “Get Lost”

8. “Excuse Me”

9. “Customer”

10. “I Wanna Be Loved”

11. “Mistake”

12. “My Town”

13. “Shiftless When Idle”

14. “Oh Baby”

15. “I’m In Trouble”

16. “Johnny’s Gonna Die/All By Myself”

17. “More Cigarettes”

18. “Otto”

19. “Don’t Ask Why”

20. “Slow Down”

21. “Somethin To Dü”

22. “Love You Till Friday”

23. “Raised In The City”

24. “Rattlesnake”

25. “All Day And All Of The Night”

26. “I Hate Music”

27. “Shutup”

LP: Deliberate Noise – The Alternate Sorry Ma…

Vinyl Track Listing

Side One

1. “Takin A Ride” – Alternate Version

2. “Careless” – Alternate Version

3. “Customer” – Alternate Version

4. “Hangin Downtown” – Alternate Version

5. “Kick Your Door Down” – Alternate Mix

6. “Otto” – Alternate Mix

7. “I Bought A Headache” – Alternate Mix

8. “Rattlesnake” – Alternate Mix

9. “I Hate Music” – Studio Demo

Side Two

1. “Johnny’s Gonna Die” – Alternate Mix

2. “Shiftless When Idle” – Studio Demo

3. “More Cigarettes” – Alternate Mix

4. “Don’t Ask Why” – Alternate Mix

5. “Somethin To Dü” – Alternate Version 2

6. “I’m In Trouble” – Alternate Version

7. “Love You Till Friday” – Alternate Mix

8. “Shutup” – Alternate Version

9. “Raised In The City” – Alternate Version