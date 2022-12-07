The Residents announce 2023 ‘Faceless Forever / Dog Stab!’ tour

Masked experimental art rock icons The Residents canceled their 2020 Dog Stab! Tour due to the pandemic, but they're finally ready to take those big eyeballs on the road with the slightly renamed Faceless Forever / Dog Stab! tour. They'll be belatedly celebrating their 50th anniversary and focusing on songs from their classic album Duck Stab!, as well as their most recent record, Metal, Meat & Bone.

North American dates kick off March 16 in Portland and wrap up with a three-night stand at San Francisco's Great American Music Hall in mid-April. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show happens at Le Poisson Rouge on March 30. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, December 9 at 10 AM local time.

The Residents - 2023 Tour Dates

3/16: Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

3/17: Seattle, WA - Fremont Abbey

3/18: Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

3/20: Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

3/21: Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

3/23: Minneapolis, MN - The Cedar

3/24: Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

3/25: Detroit, MI - MOCA

3/27: Burlington, BT - Higher Ground

3/28: Boston, MA - The Sinclair

3/30: New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

3/31: Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

4/1: Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

4/2: Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

4/3: Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

4/7: Dallas, TX - The Kessler

4/8: Houston, TX - The Heights

4/9: Austin, TX - Parish

4/12: Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

4/15: Santa Cruz, CA - Rio

4/17- 4/19: San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall