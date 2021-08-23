The Residents cancel their ‘Dog Stab!’ 50th anniversary tour due to Covid
The Residents' Dog Stab! tour, celebrating the enigmatic group's 50th anniversary, has been canceled. The tour was originally set for 2020, got rescheduled to spring 2021 and then fall 2021, with dates that included a NYC show on September 2 at Le Poisson Rouge.
“What is real? Disappointment is real," write The Residents. "And the Covid pandemic ravaging our culture is real. The Residents are real, too, in a misty, man-behind-the-curtain way. And the joy that an artist or musician brings to their supporters is also real but so is the apprehension one feels when that excitement is replaced by anxiety and dread, anxiety in the form of responsibility to one’s group and those they come in contact with. Disappointment is a bitter pill and The Residents share in the sorrow that goes with the acrid gulp, but artists have resources to deal with frustration and failure — they create! And they are creating… please stay tuned. As someone who lives in land not far from The Residents’ fog shrouded castle on a hill once said, ‘Tomorrow is another day!’ Thanks for your love and support… and GET VACCINATED!!!”
Rolling Stone notes that The Residents are still playing three California shows: September 15 at the Regent Theater in Los Angeles, September 17 at the Castro in San Francisco, and September 18 at the Rio Theater in Santa Cruz. They've also got 2022 European dates and all are listed below.
The Residents - 2021/2022 Tour Dates
September 15, 2021 - The Regent Theater - Los Angeles, California
September 17, 2021 - The Castro Theatre - San Francisco, California
September 18, 2021 - The Rio Theater - Santa Cruz, California
January 21, 2022 - Melkweg - Amsterdam, Netherlands
January 22, 2022 - Zeche Carl - Essen, Germany
January 24, 2022 - Mousonturm - Frankfurt, Germany
January 25, 2022 - Flex - Wien, Austria
January 26, 2022 - Palac Akropolis - Prague, Czech Republic
January 27, 2022 - Stary Klasztor - Wroclaw, Poland
January 28, 2022 - B 90 - Gdansk, Poland
January 30, 2022 - ColumbiaTheater - Berlin, Germany
February 02, 2022 - Loppen - Copenhagen, Denmark
February 03, 2022 - Rockefeller - Oslo, Norway
February 04, 2022 - Bølgen - Larvik, Norway
February 06, 2022 - Botanique - Brussels, Belgium
February 08, 2022 - Union Chapel - London, England
February 09, 2022 - St. Georges - Bristol, England
February 10, 2022 - Boiler Shop - Newcastle, England
February 11, 2022 - Button Factory - Dublin, Ireland
February 12, 2022 - Irish Centre - Leeds, England
February 14, 2022 - The Savoy Theatre - Helsinki, Finland