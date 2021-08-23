The Residents cancel their ‘Dog Stab!’ 50th anniversary tour due to Covid

The Residents' Dog Stab! tour, celebrating the enigmatic group's 50th anniversary, has been canceled. The tour was originally set for 2020, got rescheduled to spring 2021 and then fall 2021, with dates that included a NYC show on September 2 at Le Poisson Rouge.

“What is real? Disappointment is real," write The Residents. "And the Covid pandemic ravaging our culture is real. The Residents are real, too, in a misty, man-behind-the-curtain way. And the joy that an artist or musician brings to their supporters is also real but so is the apprehension one feels when that excitement is replaced by anxiety and dread, anxiety in the form of responsibility to one’s group and those they come in contact with. Disappointment is a bitter pill and The Residents share in the sorrow that goes with the acrid gulp, but artists have resources to deal with frustration and failure — they create! And they are creating… please stay tuned. As someone who lives in land not far from The Residents’ fog shrouded castle on a hill once said, ‘Tomorrow is another day!’ Thanks for your love and support… and GET VACCINATED!!!”

Rolling Stone notes that The Residents are still playing three California shows: September 15 at the Regent Theater in Los Angeles, September 17 at the Castro in San Francisco, and September 18 at the Rio Theater in Santa Cruz. They've also got 2022 European dates and all are listed below.

The Residents - 2021/2022 Tour Dates

September 15, 2021 - The Regent Theater - Los Angeles, California

September 17, 2021 - The Castro Theatre - San Francisco, California

September 18, 2021 - The Rio Theater - Santa Cruz, California

January 21, 2022 - Melkweg - Amsterdam, Netherlands

January 22, 2022 - Zeche Carl - Essen, Germany

January 24, 2022 - Mousonturm - Frankfurt, Germany

January 25, 2022 - Flex - Wien, Austria

January 26, 2022 - Palac Akropolis - Prague, Czech Republic

January 27, 2022 - Stary Klasztor - Wroclaw, Poland

January 28, 2022 - B 90 - Gdansk, Poland

January 30, 2022 - ColumbiaTheater - Berlin, Germany

February 02, 2022 - Loppen - Copenhagen, Denmark

February 03, 2022 - Rockefeller - Oslo, Norway

February 04, 2022 - Bølgen - Larvik, Norway

February 06, 2022 - Botanique - Brussels, Belgium

February 08, 2022 - Union Chapel - London, England

February 09, 2022 - St. Georges - Bristol, England

February 10, 2022 - Boiler Shop - Newcastle, England

February 11, 2022 - Button Factory - Dublin, Ireland

February 12, 2022 - Irish Centre - Leeds, England

February 14, 2022 - The Savoy Theatre - Helsinki, Finland