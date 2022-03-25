The Rolling Stones and Neil Young announce ’70s live albums
Call your dad: The Rolling Stones and Neil Young have both just announced live albums, all recorded at special 1970s shows.
The Stones' Live At The El Mocambo was recorded at the band's legendary, surprise Toronto show on March 5, 1977, when the Stones opened for local band April Wine under the name "The Cockroaches" at a 300-capacity venue. Some of the songs from that show appeared on 1977's Love You Live, but now the full show is getting released on May 13 via Universal (pre-order) with three bonus tracks that were recorded the previous night. Two tracks are out now, "It's Only Rock 'N' Roll (But I Like It)" and "Rip This Joint," and both remind you how on fire the Stones were in the late '70s. Listen:
As for Neil, he announced not one but three live albums, including recordings of two Los Angeles solo acoustic shows from 1971 (one at Royce Hall on January 30 and one at UCLA’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on February 1) and one from a surprise show that he played at the Bottom Line in New York in 1974. Along with the announcement comes the solo piano performance of "Journey Through the Past" at Royce Hall, the solo acoustic guitar performance of "Don't Let It Bring You Down" from Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, and a crackling, acoustic recording of "Revolution Blues" from the Bottom Line. As you'd probably expect, all three are truly gorgeous. All three come out May 6 via Shakey Pictures Records, with vinyl releases coming June 3. Pre-order Royce Hall, Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, and Bottom Line by clicking those links. Listen:
And here are the tracklists...
The Rolling Stones - Live At The El Mocambo Tracklist
01. Honky Tonk Women
02. All Down The Line
03. Hand Of Fate
04. Route 66
05. Fool To Cry
06. Crazy Mama
07. Mannish Boy
08. Crackin’ Up
09. Dance Little Sister
10. Around And Around
11. Tumbling Dice
12. Hot Stuff
13. Star Star
14. Let’s Spend The Night Together
15. Worried Life Blues
16. Little Red Rooster
17. It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It)
18. Rip This Joint
19. Brown Sugar
20. Jumpin’ Jack Flash
21. Melody
22. Luxury
23. Worried About You
Neil Young - Royce Hall (Los Angeles: January 30, 1971) Tracklist
01. On The Way Home
02. Tell Me Why
03. Old Man
04. Journey Through The Past
05. Cowgirl In The Sand
06. Heart Of Gold
07. A Man Needs A Maid
08. See The Sky About To Rain
09. Sugar Mountain
10. Don’t Let It Bring You Down
11. Love In Mind
12. The Needle And The Damage Done
13. Ohio
14. Down By The River
15. Dance Dance Dance
16. I Am A Child
Neil Young - Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (Los Angeles: February 1, 1971) Tracklist
01. On the Way Home
02. Tell Me Why
03. Old Man
04. Journey Through The Past
05. Cowgirl In The Sand
06. Heart Of Gold
07. A Man Needs A Maid
08. Sugar Mountain
09. Don’t Let It Bring You Down
10. Love In Mind
11. The Needle And The Damage Done
12. Ohio
13. See The Sky About To Rain
14. I Am A Child
15. Dance Dance Dance
Neil Young - Citizen Kane Jr. Blues (Live The Bottom Line) (NYC: May 16, 1974) Tracklist
01. Pushed It Over The End
02. Long May You Run
03. Greensleeves
04. Ambulance Blues
05. Helpless
06. Revolution Blues
07. On The Beach
08. Roll Another Number (For The Road)
09. Motion Pictures
10. Pardon My Heart
11. Dance Dance Dance