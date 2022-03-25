The Rolling Stones and Neil Young announce ’70s live albums

Call your dad: The Rolling Stones and Neil Young have both just announced live albums, all recorded at special 1970s shows.

The Stones' Live At The El Mocambo was recorded at the band's legendary, surprise Toronto show on March 5, 1977, when the Stones opened for local band April Wine under the name "The Cockroaches" at a 300-capacity venue. Some of the songs from that show appeared on 1977's Love You Live, but now the full show is getting released on May 13 via Universal (pre-order) with three bonus tracks that were recorded the previous night. Two tracks are out now, "It's Only Rock 'N' Roll (But I Like It)" and "Rip This Joint," and both remind you how on fire the Stones were in the late '70s. Listen:

As for Neil, he announced not one but three live albums, including recordings of two Los Angeles solo acoustic shows from 1971 (one at Royce Hall on January 30 and one at UCLA’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on February 1) and one from a surprise show that he played at the Bottom Line in New York in 1974. Along with the announcement comes the solo piano performance of "Journey Through the Past" at Royce Hall, the solo acoustic guitar performance of "Don't Let It Bring You Down" from Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, and a crackling, acoustic recording of "Revolution Blues" from the Bottom Line. As you'd probably expect, all three are truly gorgeous. All three come out May 6 via Shakey Pictures Records, with vinyl releases coming June 3. Pre-order Royce Hall, Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, and Bottom Line by clicking those links. Listen:

And here are the tracklists...

The Rolling Stones - Live At The El Mocambo Tracklist

01. Honky Tonk Women

02. All Down The Line

03. Hand Of Fate

04. Route 66

05. Fool To Cry

06. Crazy Mama

07. Mannish Boy

08. Crackin’ Up

09. Dance Little Sister

10. Around And Around

11. Tumbling Dice

12. Hot Stuff

13. Star Star

14. Let’s Spend The Night Together

15. Worried Life Blues

16. Little Red Rooster

17. It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It)

18. Rip This Joint

19. Brown Sugar

20. Jumpin’ Jack Flash

21. Melody

22. Luxury

23. Worried About You

Neil Young - Royce Hall (Los Angeles: January 30, 1971) Tracklist

01. On The Way Home

02. Tell Me Why

03. Old Man

04. Journey Through The Past

05. Cowgirl In The Sand

06. Heart Of Gold

07. A Man Needs A Maid

08. See The Sky About To Rain

09. Sugar Mountain

10. Don’t Let It Bring You Down

11. Love In Mind

12. The Needle And The Damage Done

13. Ohio

14. Down By The River

15. Dance Dance Dance

16. I Am A Child

Neil Young - Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (Los Angeles: February 1, 1971) Tracklist

01. On the Way Home

02. Tell Me Why

03. Old Man

04. Journey Through The Past

05. Cowgirl In The Sand

06. Heart Of Gold

07. A Man Needs A Maid

08. Sugar Mountain

09. Don’t Let It Bring You Down

10. Love In Mind

11. The Needle And The Damage Done

12. Ohio

13. See The Sky About To Rain

14. I Am A Child

15. Dance Dance Dance

Neil Young - Citizen Kane Jr. Blues (Live The Bottom Line) (NYC: May 16, 1974) Tracklist

01. Pushed It Over The End

02. Long May You Run

03. Greensleeves

04. Ambulance Blues

05. Helpless

06. Revolution Blues

07. On The Beach

08. Roll Another Number (For The Road)

09. Motion Pictures

10. Pardon My Heart

11. Dance Dance Dance