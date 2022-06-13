The Rolling Stones and Ringo Starr postpone shows because of Covid cases

More than two years since the initial March 2020 lockdown, Covid continues to cause problems on the touring industry, from small indie bands to the biggest acts in the world.

On the massive end, The Rolling Stones have postponed tonight's (6/13) show in Amsterdam as Mick Jagger tested positive after experiencing symptoms. "The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight's postponement," the band wrote in a statement, "but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority. The show will be rescheduled for a later date. Tickets for tonight's show will be honored for the rescheduled date. Standby for details." The Stones' next scheduled show is Friday, June 17 in Bern, Switzerland. All scheduled dates are listed below.

Meanwhile, Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band postponed the remainder of the current leg of their US tour due to two members of the band testing positive for Covid. "Things happen," Ringo wrote. "I send you all peace and love and thank you to all the people who came to the shows." His All-Star Band on this tour includes Warren Ham, Edgar Winter, Colin Hay, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonette, and Steve Lukather.

The 12 postponed June dates for Ringo included Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Richmond, and Atlanta and will be rescheduled for September when the tour is already set to pick back up. Ringo Starr dates are listed below.

ROLLING STONES - 2022 TOUR DATES

JUNE 17th Wankdorf Stadium BERN, SWITZERLAND

JUNE 21st San Siro Stadium MILAN, ITALY

JUNE 25th American Express Presents BST Hyde Park LONDON, UK

JULY 3rd American Express Presents BST Hyde Park LONDON, UK

JULY 11th King Baudouin Stadium BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

JULY 15th Ernst Happel Stadium - VIENNA, AUSTRIA

JULY 19th Groupama Stadium LYON, FRANCE

JULY 23rd Hippodrome ParisLongchamp PARIS, FRANCE

JULY 27th Veltins-Arena GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY

JULY 31st Friends Arena STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN

Ringo Starr & His All Star Band - 2022 Tour Dates

TBD September/was June 11 Easton, PA - State Theater

TBD September/ was June 12 Providence, RI - PPAC

TBD September/ was June 14 Baltimore, MD - Modell Lyric

TBD September/ was June 15 Baltimore, MD - Modell Lyric

TBD September/ was June 17 Lenox, MA - Tanglewood

TBD September/ was June 18 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Arena

TBD September/ was June 19 Philadelphia, PA - Metropolitan Theater

TBD September/ was June 21 Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union Live

TBD September/ was June 22 Atlanta, GA - Cobb Center

TBD September/ was June 24 St Augustine, FL - The AMP

TBD September/ was June 25 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock

TBD September/ was June 26 Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

September 23 Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amp

September 24 Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Etess Arena

September 26 Montreal, Quebec - Place Bell

September 27 Kingston, Ontario - Leon's Centre

September 30 Mt Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino

October 1 New Buffalo, Mi - Four Winds Casino

October 2 Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino

October 4 Winnipeg, Manitoba - Canada Life Centre

October 5 Saskatoon, Saskatchewan - Sasktel Centre

October 6 Lethbridge, Alberta - Enmax Centre

October 8 Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre

October 9 Penticton, BC - South Okanagon Events Centre

October 11 Seattle, WA - Benaroya Hall

October 12 Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Hall

October 14 San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic Center

October 15 Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amp

October 16 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theater

October 19 Mexico City, MX - Auditorio Nacional

October 20 Mexico City, MX - Auditorio Nacional