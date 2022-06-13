The Rolling Stones and Ringo Starr postpone shows because of Covid cases
More than two years since the initial March 2020 lockdown, Covid continues to cause problems on the touring industry, from small indie bands to the biggest acts in the world.
On the massive end, The Rolling Stones have postponed tonight's (6/13) show in Amsterdam as Mick Jagger tested positive after experiencing symptoms. "The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight's postponement," the band wrote in a statement, "but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority. The show will be rescheduled for a later date. Tickets for tonight's show will be honored for the rescheduled date. Standby for details." The Stones' next scheduled show is Friday, June 17 in Bern, Switzerland. All scheduled dates are listed below.
Meanwhile, Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band postponed the remainder of the current leg of their US tour due to two members of the band testing positive for Covid. "Things happen," Ringo wrote. "I send you all peace and love and thank you to all the people who came to the shows." His All-Star Band on this tour includes Warren Ham, Edgar Winter, Colin Hay, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonette, and Steve Lukather.
The 12 postponed June dates for Ringo included Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Richmond, and Atlanta and will be rescheduled for September when the tour is already set to pick back up. Ringo Starr dates are listed below.
ROLLING STONES - 2022 TOUR DATES
JUNE 17th Wankdorf Stadium BERN, SWITZERLAND
JUNE 21st San Siro Stadium MILAN, ITALY
JUNE 25th American Express Presents BST Hyde Park LONDON, UK
JULY 3rd American Express Presents BST Hyde Park LONDON, UK
JULY 11th King Baudouin Stadium BRUSSELS, BELGIUM
JULY 15th Ernst Happel Stadium - VIENNA, AUSTRIA
JULY 19th Groupama Stadium LYON, FRANCE
JULY 23rd Hippodrome ParisLongchamp PARIS, FRANCE
JULY 27th Veltins-Arena GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY
JULY 31st Friends Arena STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN
Ringo Starr & His All Star Band - 2022 Tour Dates
TBD September/was June 11 Easton, PA - State Theater
TBD September/ was June 12 Providence, RI - PPAC
TBD September/ was June 14 Baltimore, MD - Modell Lyric
TBD September/ was June 15 Baltimore, MD - Modell Lyric
TBD September/ was June 17 Lenox, MA - Tanglewood
TBD September/ was June 18 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Arena
TBD September/ was June 19 Philadelphia, PA - Metropolitan Theater
TBD September/ was June 21 Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union Live
TBD September/ was June 22 Atlanta, GA - Cobb Center
TBD September/ was June 24 St Augustine, FL - The AMP
TBD September/ was June 25 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock
TBD September/ was June 26 Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
September 23 Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amp
September 24 Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Etess Arena
September 26 Montreal, Quebec - Place Bell
September 27 Kingston, Ontario - Leon's Centre
September 30 Mt Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino
October 1 New Buffalo, Mi - Four Winds Casino
October 2 Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino
October 4 Winnipeg, Manitoba - Canada Life Centre
October 5 Saskatoon, Saskatchewan - Sasktel Centre
October 6 Lethbridge, Alberta - Enmax Centre
October 8 Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre
October 9 Penticton, BC - South Okanagon Events Centre
October 11 Seattle, WA - Benaroya Hall
October 12 Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Hall
October 14 San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic Center
October 15 Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amp
October 16 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theater
October 19 Mexico City, MX - Auditorio Nacional
October 20 Mexico City, MX - Auditorio Nacional