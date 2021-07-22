The Rolling Stones announce 2021 North American tour dates

The Rolling Stones have rescheduled their North American tour that they were initially forced to postpone due to Covid. The band writes:

We are thrilled to be able to announce the rescheduled dates for the Rolling Stones 2020 US tour, which will now go ahead this Fall! We want to thank you all for your patience during this very difficult and unprecedented time. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the rescheduled dates, unfortunately there are a few dates that we were unable to reschedule - Ticketmaster will communicate directly with all purchasers of these tickets with more information. Where feasible, a priority offer for ticketholders will be available for nearby shows.

They've also added new dates at New Orleans Jazz Fest, Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium on October 17, and Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on November 6. The newly-added shows go on sale Friday, July 30 at 10 AM local time with presales starting Wednesday, July 28 at noon local. Presale for the new dates here and tickets for all dates here. List of all dates and announcement video below.

Last year, the Stones put out their expanded Goats Head Soup reissue, which included their lost Jimmy Page collaboration "Scarlet" (which we included in our list of 5 essential lost classic rock records of 2020). They also released the new single "Living In A Ghost Town."

In a new interview, Ronnie Wood revealed that he and Rod Stewart are working on new Faces music for the first time in over 45 years, and also that the Stones are working on a 40th anniversary edition of Tattoo You with "nine new tracks."

The Rolling Stones -- 2021 North American Tour Dates

Sep 26 - The Dome - ST. LOUIS, MO

Sep 30 - Bank of America Stadium - CHARLOTTE, NC

Oct 04 - Heinz Field - PITTSBURGH, PA

Oct 09 - Nissan Stadium - NASHVILLE, TN

Oct 13 - New Orleans Jazz Fest - *NEW ORLEANS, LA

Oct 17 - SoFi Stadium - *LOS ANGELES, CA

Oct 24 - U.S. Bank Stadium - MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Oct 29 - Raymond James Stadium - TAMPA, FL

Nov 02 - Cotton Bowl - DALLAS, TX

Nov 06 - Allegiant Stadium - *LAS VEGAS, NV

Nov 11 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium - ATLANTA, GA

Nov 15 - Ford Field - DETROIT, MI

Nov 20 - Circuit of The Americas - AUSTIN, TX

*New Dates