The Rolling Stones announce UK/Europe 60th anniversary tour

Having returned to the stage with a North American tour last year, following COVID and drummer Charlie Watts' death, The Rolling Stones have now announced the Europe/UK 'SIXTY' tour, which celebrates the band's 60th anniversary. A press release says they'll be "staging a new show and a brand new ‘SIXTY’ production," and "it wouldn’t be a Rolling Stones gig without some surprises each night and a selection of unexpected tracks from their formidable arsenal of songs will also be popping up in the set list." The tour includes their first Liverpool show in over 50 years and first-ever stadium show in that city. They're also playing two nights in London's Hyde Park.

The tour also hits Madrid (Spain), Munich (Germany), Amsterdam (Netherlands), Bern (Switzerland), Milan (Italy), Brussels (Belgium), Vienna (Austria), Lyon (France), Paris (France), Gelsenkirchen (Germany), and Stockholm (Sweden). Ticket info here.

Like on their recent North American tour, Steve Jordan will be the band's drummer. All dates are listed below.

Watch a video from their 2021 tour below, and read our review of their 2019 MetLife Stadium show.