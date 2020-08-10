The Rolling Stones hinting at War on Drugs collab?

The Rolling Stones are reissuing their album Goat's Head Soup on September 4, with multiple discs worth of extras, including three previously unreleased songs. One of those is "Scarlet" which features Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page. They shared that song a few weeks back, but it looks like they have something else planned around that track. They recently tweeted out a picture of Goat's Head Soup's album cover, with a piece of masking tape across the bottom that reads "Scarlet x The War on Drugs."

Will it be a cover of "Scarlet" by The War on Drugs? Whatever it is it's coming Friday, August 14. Stay tuned.

In the meantime you can listen to the original "Scarlet," and another of the "lost" songs ("Criss Cross") below.

Also on Friday: The War on Drugs will play a voter registration livestream benefit, Voter Ready Live, that also features Robin Pecknold, Waxahatchee, Grizzly Bear and more.