The Rolling Stones tap Phoebe Bridgers, The War On Drugs, Courtney Barnett for Hyde Park shows

The Rolling Stones recently tapped Echo & the Bunnymen to open the Liverpool stop of their 60th anniversary tour, and now they've revealed even more amazing openers for their shows in London's historic Hyde Park, including Phoebe Bridgers, The War On Drugs, Courtney Barnett, and more.

The June 25 show is with The War On Drugs, Phoebe Bridgers, Vista Kicks, JJ Rosa, and Kelly McGrath; and the July 3 show is with Sam Fender, Courtney Barnett, Christone Kingfish Ingram, The Dinner Party, and The Flints. Tickets for both are still available. All dates are listed below.

The Stones' lineup for this tour has longtime members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood joined by new drummer Steve Jordan, who's filling the shoes of the late Charlie Watts.

The Stones also recently released Live At The El Mocambo, a live album of the legendary surprise show that they played for 300 people under a fake name in 1977 in Toronto, and they're putting out a box set of 7" singles from 1963 to 1966 on June 10.

The Rolling Stones -- 60th anniversary tour

June

1 – Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid, Spain

5 – Olympic Stadium, Munich, Germany

9 – Anfield Stadium, Liverpool

13 – Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands

17 – Wankdorf Stadium, Bern, Switzerland

21 – San Siro Stadium, Mulan, Italy

25 – American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, London

July

3 – American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, London

11 – King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium

15 – Ernst Happel Stadium, Vienna, Austria

19 – Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France

23 – Hippodrome Parislongchamp, Paris, France

27 – Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany

31 – Friends Arena, Stockholm, Sweden