The Rolling Stones will tour as planned after Charlie Watts’ death

The Rolling Stones' legendary drummer, Charlie Watts, passed away at the age of 80 on Wednesday (8/25). The Stones are set to begin a North American tour, rescheduled from 2020, in September, and asked if those dates were still on following Watts' death, promoters Concert West told Rolling Stone that the band's shows "are moving ahead as planned."

Earlier this month, Watts had announced that he would be sitting this tour out while recovering from a medical procedure. Steve Jordan, a regular collaborator of Keith Richards', was to fill in for him. "It is an absolute honour and a privilege to be Charlie’s understudy and I am looking forward to rehearsing with Mick, Keith and Ronnie," he said at the time.

Tributes to Charlie from fellow musicians have been pouring in, and the band has paid tribute too, by replacing all pages on their website with a picture of Watts.

Meanwhile, the Stones recently announced a 40th anniversary reissue of their 1981 album Tattoo You. Pre-order it in 1 LP, 2 LP, or 5 LP versions, and get other classic Stones vinyl in the BV shop.